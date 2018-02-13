'I'm very happy with that' - Ireland's Westgaard finishes 62nd at Winter Olympics

IRISH CROSS-COUNTRY skier Thomas Westgaard finished 62nd in the 1.4km Cross Country Sprint event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang today.

The Norway-born athlete, whose mother hails from Galway, secured a time of three minutes and 29.6 seconds.

The performance saw Westgaard improve his ranking by eight places, having struggled in the 30km two days ago.

The 22-year-old, who had been suffering from illness in the lead up to the Games, expressed satisfaction with his latest display.

“I’m very happy with that, it’s one of the best sprints I’ve done this season, so I have to be satisfied with that,” he said.

“Sprint isn’t my best discipline, I prefer longer races and I have two more races to come that are better for me. I feel I’m progressing well after my sickness last week and am really looking forward to the next races now.”

Westgaard still has two events left to compete in — Friday’s Men’s 15km freestyle and the Men’s 50km marathon, his speciality, on 24 February.

Elsewhere today, there were two other Irish athletes in action in Pyeongchang – Seamus O’Connor finished 18th in the half-pipe, while skier Pat McMillan placed 61st in the Combined Downhill.

