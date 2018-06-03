This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 3 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Folau: 'I don't really know too much about Ireland'

The controversial Australia star was speaking in Brisbane this morning ahead of next weekend’s first Test.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 2:35 PM
1 hour ago 5,183 Views 23 Comments
http://the42.ie/4051291
Folau in action against Ireland back in 2016.
Image: Dan Mullan
Folau in action against Ireland back in 2016.
Folau in action against Ireland back in 2016.
Image: Dan Mullan

STANDING BENEATH THE facade of Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium — the venue for Saturday’s opening Test between Ireland and Australia — controversial Wallabies star Israel Folau admitted he doesn’t know ‘too much’ about Joe Schmidt’s side.

Ireland arrived on the Gold Coast yesterday as one of the in-form sides in the world having negotiated the last 12 months unbeaten en route to a Grand Slam title and a second-place position in the World Rugby rankings.

But when Folau, who has played against Ireland three times, most recently in Australia’s 27-24 defeat at the Aviva Stadium in November 2016, was asked what he expects from the tourists, the fullback said: “To be honest, I don’t really know too much about the Ireland side.

“I’m sure as we get into the week we’ll explore their strengths and weaknesses as a team and we’ll go from there.”

To be fair, Folau has been busy in the build-up to the Test series with the Waratahs, who saw off the Reds in a thrilling Super Rugby clash yesterday, a game in which the 29-year-old starred.

Folau, who has been embroiled in a storm since posting anti-gay sentiments on social media last month, showed his aerial ability with a superb piece of athleticism to score a crucial try for his side on the stroke of half-time.

“It was a pin-point kick from Bernard and those are the type of skills we work on in training and obviously just glad it came off in a game last night,” he said, before explaining that scoring tries won’t be a problem for the Wallabies.

Israel Folau Source: Photosport/David Neilson/INPHO

“It’s great that we have guys who can get over the line and score tries, putting points on the board is not a problem for us.

“We’ve got strike players in the team who can score points and that’s probably a strength of ours at this time.

“As a team we’re definitely excited to be back in camp as a group and we’re looking forward to the week ahead and getting into preparations for the game at the weekend.”

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika was in attendance at the Suncorp Stadium and will be encouraged by the form of the likes of Bernard Foley, Kurtley Beale and Folau heading into Saturday’s series opener.

Australia host Schmidt’s side, who continued preparations for the summer Tests with a gym session at their Gold Coast base this morning, on three consecutive Saturdays in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

– Audio courtesy of the Australian Rugby Union

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland’s speedster Jordan Conroy is lighting up the London 7s with his blistering pace

Australia’s only capped hooker ruled out with suspected cruciate injury

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia â Coutinho
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia — Coutinho
Worry for Belgium as Vincent Kompany limps off in dull pre-World Cup friendly
Neuer makes long-awaited comeback in surprise Germany defeat to Austria
HURLING
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
Hayes point grabs draw for 14-man Limerick in Munster hurling thriller against Cork
Westmeath book McDonagh Cup final place while Kerry seal survival
AVIVA STADIUM
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
First international goals for Graham Burke and Alan Judge hand Ireland victory over the US
As it happened: Ireland vs USA, international friendly
JOHN O'SHEA
After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night
After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night
'He's had a really tough time. He thought his career was over'
Do Ireland have a gameplan? Talking points ahead of tonight's friendly with the US

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie