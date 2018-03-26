  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Italy international warns Premier League suitors: I'll only join a big club if I'm a starter

The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Andrea Belotti.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Mar 2018, 11:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,918 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3925492
Andrea Belotti (file pic).
ANDREA BELOTTI HAS warned any clubs that may be interested in signing him that he’ll only leave Torino if he’s a guaranteed starter.

The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with moves for the Italy international, while AC Milan have previously made attempts to sign him.

Regarded as one of Europe’s top attacking talents, Belotti has struggeld to replicate the form he achieved last season, when he scored 26 league goals for Torino.

He is, however, likely to again be linked with some of the continent’s top clubs when the summer transfer window opens, although the 24-year-old is not interested in joining a big team unless he is promised regular football.

He told RAI: “Many people tell me that I should leave Turin and go to a great team. But I’ll only leave Il Toro and go to a big team if there is the possibility to be a starter, I do not want to be on the bench.

“Now I feel good after having overcome two injuries that have affected my season, there are still lots of games and I want to help Torino.”

Belotti also discussed the Italy national team, with the Azzurri, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, facing England in a friendly international on Tuesday.

“We want to prove that we are still a great team, but it takes time and hard work. We are trying to start now. [interim manager Luigi] Di Biagio has been with us for a week.”

On former manager Gian Piero Ventura, Belotti added: “I do not speak with him anymore. The match against Sweden has hurt us.”

