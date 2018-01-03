'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan

WEST BROM PLAYER Jake Livermore has told his club that ‘a comment about the death of his infant son’ prompted him to get involved in an altercation with a West Ham fan in last night’s Premier League game at the London Stadium.

Livermore was substituted in the 65th minute of the match which finished in a 2-1 victory for West Ham.

The incident occurred after the 28-year-old midfielder had been withdrawn and he was subsequently escorted down the tunnel.

West Brom have moved to clarify the incident in an official statement today and stated that they believe ‘all right-minded football supporters’ could understand Livermore’s reaction.

“In the light of intense media speculation, West Bromwich Albion would like to clarify an incident involving our player Jake Livermore in last night’s Premier League game at West Ham.

“Following his substitution in the second half, Jake was subjected to general abuse from home supporters which he shrugged off. However, he acknowledges that he moved to confront one spectator who chose to make a comment about the death of his infant son.

“The Club would like to think that all right-minded football supporters could understand this reaction which did not result in any physical exchanges before Jake was led away to our dressing room.

West Ham's Cheikhou Kouyate, left, and West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore challenge for the ball during last night's game. Source: Frank Augstein

“Jake is an outstanding young individual who has the total support of everyone at the Club and he has made it clear he considers this statement to be an end to an unhappy incident.

“Albion were very appreciative of the swift response by the officials of West Ham in dealing with this matter and are more than happy to leave any further action they deem appropriate in their hands.

“The Club has responded to an FA request to offer our observations of the incident and will not be making any further comment.”

