  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 1 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Henshaw and Aki back together as Schmidt trusts in Ryan for French clash

Devin Toner joins Luke McGrath and Fergus McFadden among Ireland’s replacements for the trip to Paris.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 1:19 PM
9 hours ago 33,786 Views 124 Comments
http://the42.ie/3828005
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt has again placed a huge amount of faith in 21-year-old James Ryan as the Leinster man is named to start Saturday’s Six Nations opener against France in Paris (kick-off 16.45, TV3).

The Dubliner will earn his fifth cap ahead of his provincial team-mate, the veteran Devin Toner in a forward pack containing just two players in their 30s.

The elder statesman in the matchday 23, Rory Best captains the side between props Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong.

Ryan is partnered by Iain Henderson while Josh van der Flier gets the nod over Dan Leavy to fill the number seven jersey left up for grabs by Sean O’Brien’s injury. Munster duo CJ Stander and Peter O’Mahony complete the back row.

In the back-line, Schmidt has been able to name the seven he was expected to favour for the opening November Test against South Africa. Keith Earls, injured ahead of that fixture, returns to the wing with the one-time Connacht midfield partnership of Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki unleashed on the international stage for a second time.

Fergus McFadden’s brilliant form over the winter has earned the Leinster wing a place among the replacements, but 21-year-old Ulster star Jacob Stockdale is again preferred to start in the back three.

Bundee Aki after the game Bundee Aki wins his third cap. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Injured during an impressive outing against Fiji in November, Joey Carbery will play back-up to Jonathan Sexton, while Luke McGrath has edged out Kieran Marmion for the right to deputise Conor Murray.

Sean Cronin, omitted completely from the November playing squad, has forced his way back into the 23 after a string of exceptional powerful performances at hooker for Leinster.

Ireland (v France)

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. James Ryan
5. Iain Henderson
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. John Ryan
19. Devin Toner
20. Dan Leavy
21. Luke McGrath
22. Joey Carbery
23. Fergus McFadden

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

France name uncapped 19-year-old out-half to start against Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (124)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gunners rejoice! Ozil signs long-term deal with Arsenal
Gunners rejoice! Ozil signs long-term deal with Arsenal
Swansea midfielder apologises for 'spying' porn website goal celebration
Everton tie up deal for Man City defender Mangala
FOOTBALL
Fears that swarms of locusts will attack World Cup pitches this summer
Fears that swarms of locusts will attack World Cup pitches this summer
West Ham suspend Head of Recruitment after alleged remarks about African players
Spurs game not for Alexis Sanchez – Mourinho
IRELAND
Henshaw and Aki back together as Schmidt trusts in Ryan for French clash
Henshaw and Aki back together as Schmidt trusts in Ryan for French clash
James Ryan is 'an unbelievable player' says Ireland lock Devin Toner
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Mourinho laments 'ridiculous' start as Spurs stun United
Mourinho laments 'ridiculous' start as Spurs stun United
As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
Brazilian winger completes £25m move from PSG to Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED
Paul Pogba tasted Premier League defeat for first time in over a year tonight
Paul Pogba tasted Premier League defeat for first time in over a year tonight
Mourinho hails Mata's enduring worth as Spaniard signs new Man United contract
'He knows I want him and the club wants him'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie