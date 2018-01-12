  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'At least Joe is trying to clear a ruck, albeit illegally': Quins chief hits out at Marler ban

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston believes teams will target Joe Marler due to his poor disciplinary record.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jan 2018, 7:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,774 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3795485

JOE MARLER’S POOR disciplinary record means he is going to be consistently targeted by opponents and must learn to cope with it, says Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston.

The fiery prop received a six-week suspension following a red card for striking TJ Ioane with his shoulder in Quins’ 30-29 loss at Sale Sharks on Saturday, ruling him out of England’s first two Six Nations matches.

Ioane was banned for two weeks after it was deemed his elbow connected with Marler in an incident five minutes prior to the forward’s dismissal.

Kingston expects Marler to continue finding himself at the centre of such altercations unless he develops a greater capacity to restrain himself, but also deemed the England international’s ban disproportionate when compared to the punishment faced by his most recent antagonist, Ioane.

“Joe has to learn to understand that he is going to be a target and sometimes when people target you, it is not seen immediately,” Kingston told The Telegraph.

“Let’s be clear – a few minutes before [the clear-out] he was elbowed in the face gratuitously by Ioane, who then gets two weeks. How someone can do that, something which is nothing to do with rugby… At least Joe is trying to clear a ruck, albeit illegally by not wrapping his arms around. I struggle to understand that.

“[Marler] is cheesed off and suffering the ultimate sanction which is not to play for his country. I’ve spoken to him and had an internal hearing. 

“I’m sorry for him and for England that he is not going to get a chance to play for a couple of the internationals, maybe a bit longer if he needs some matches to get back up to speed.”

- Omni

Eir Sport wins Pro14 TV rights for next season after outbidding Sky

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
'The two most exciting sides' set to meet and more Premier League talking points
'I'm hearing the amount is around £20m': Conte not interested in Sanchez despite bargain
ARSENAL
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at Â£30m and all today's transfer gossip
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at £30m and all today's transfer gossip
Everton in talks to sign 'goalscoring threat' Theo Walcott
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
FOOTBALL
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
HURLING
'To me, the provinces are gone, theyâre dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
'To me, the provinces are gone, they’re dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
Reigning champions Our Lady's and 2016 kingpins Árdscoil Rís triumph in Harty quarter-finals
Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow
Cloete and Holland return as Munster name strong side for Racing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie