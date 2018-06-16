This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 16 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jones says England defeat to Springboks a 'horror movie'

The coach promised that a bounceback was imminent.

By AFP Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 9:48 PM
22 minutes ago 1,518 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4075144
Eddie Jones (file pic).
Image: Themba Hadebe
Eddie Jones (file pic).
Eddie Jones (file pic).
Image: Themba Hadebe

ENGLAND COACH EDDIE Jones said on Saturday England must “get our pride back” after losing a Test tour of South Africa following their 23-12 defeat by the Springboks in Bloemfontein.

“I’m obviously very disappointed — we started the game well but it was a bit like a horror movie,” said Jones after their second Test defeat, at the Free State’s Toyota Stadium.

“It was a like a rerun of last week,” he added, recalling the first Test encounter in Johannesburg in which England succumbed to the Boks 42-39 after a promising start.

“We were trying to work out a solution and pick out a plan… (but) as soon as something small happens we don’t seem to react well.”

Asked about an apparent scuffle between the England team and the Boks, Jones said: “Both teams wanted to win the game and England v South Africa are always tough games”.

“I don’t think that (ill discipline) was the case — there was one scuffle with Faf De Klerk and Billy Vunipola… but I didn’t see anything else,” he said.

“I thought it was a good hard test match.”

Asked about England’s bleak recent run of form, Jones described it as “a tough period”.

“No-one wants to lose five Tests,” he said. “For some reason we’re just not handling those key moments of the game.”

Though Jones accepted the result, saying the “scoreboard never lies”, he promised that a bounceback was imminent.

- ‘Extremely painful’ -

“This team has got a lot of pride, we’ve won back-to-back Six Nations, equalled the record for wins,” he said.

“Now we’re going through this bloody tough period. Everyone will fight hard to get out of this,  you’ll see at Cape Town,” he added of the third and final Test next weekend saying the team wanted to “get our our pride back”.

“It’s sticking together… understanding what’s important in handling the emotions of the situation.”

Jones said he did not understand why England were struggling to maintain their initial momentum.

“To beat South African teams in South Africa, you’ve got to play well and play well consistently,” he said.

“If you don’t control the ebb and flow… the game gets away from you.

“It’s a great learning experience for the team, extremely painful.”

On England’s relatively high number of penalties he said he was unsure why so many had been awarded.

“But I think the players are trying too hard, they’re trying to solve problems themselves and not trusting their team,” he said.

Asked about 2019, he said: “(We’re) definitely looking forward to the World Cup — but first we’re looking at the last Test in Cape Town.”


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

O’Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne>

The Rugby Show: Reaction to Ireland’s impressive victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'Cristiano is prone to diving'
'Cristiano is prone to diving'
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
IRELAND
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
Wallabies unhappy about broken Genia arm but Schmidt positive on Irish injuries
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
This one moment of class from Christian Eriksen highlights the difference between Peru and Denmark
This one moment of class from Christian Eriksen highlights the difference between Peru and Denmark
Missed penalty proves costly as Ireland's conquerors Denmark claim narrow opening win
Gundogan's car vandalised following meeting with Turkish president

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie