Thursday 22 February, 2018
LGFA not launching official investigation into Kerry controversy as internal review set to take place

Kerry minor boss Jonathan Griffin was controversially sacked from his position by email.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 6:37 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE LADIES GAELIC Football Association (LGFA) will not be launching an official investigation into the controversy surrounding the Kerry minor ladies, after manager Jonathan Griffin was dismissed from his position by email.

This incident subsequently led to chairperson Mike Moriarty and secretary Maurice Dunworth announcing their resignations from the Kerry Ladies Football executive, as reported by the Irish Examiner.

Griffin appealed the decision to have him removed just days before the team’s championship opener, and then took charge for Kerry’s clash against Tipperary, which they won on a scoreline of 3-13 to 3-5.

A Management Committee meeting of the LGFA Central Council was held yesterday, where it was decided that the matter should be investigated internally in the form of a club forum, in the hope of finding a solution.

This will be overseen by the LGFA’s Development team.

A statement from the LGFA this evening reads:

While it was deemed that the situation did not warrant an official LGFA investigation, the Management Committee agreed that the matters raised can only be solved by internal dialogue within Kerry.

“To that end, they are arranging for a club forum to be convened in Kerry at the earliest possible opportunity.

“This forum will be overseen by the LGFA’s Development team, where representatives from all clubs in Kerry will be invited to attend.

“It is hoped that this will lead to a swift and amicable resolution of all outstanding issues in Kerry LGFA.”

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

