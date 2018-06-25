This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Monday 25 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kildare and Cavan set to lose home advantage as GAA announce Croke Park double-header

There have been safety concerns over St Conleth’s Park and Kingspan Breffni Park is unavailable.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 25 Jun 2018, 3:20 PM
59 minutes ago 5,978 Views 27 Comments
http://the42.ie/4090571

THE GAA HAVE announced that two of Saturday’s All-Ireland round 3 football qualifier ties will take place in Croke Park, despite both Cavan and Kildare being entitled to home advantage for their games with Tyrone and Mayo respectively.

Cavan and Kildare were drawn out first in their pairings in this morning’s qualifier draw but both their games have been switched to headquarters for a double-header that will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Development work is currently being carried out on Kingspan Breffni Park, which means that venue is unavailable. Cavan’s ‘home’ game against Down in Saturday’s qualifier took place in Enniskillen.

The42 understands that the GAA have serious safety concerns about Newbridge’s capacity to host the game between Kildare and Mayo. The capacity of St Conleth’s Park is 9,000 but a crowd of approximately 20,000 is forecast by GAA officials with Mayo thought likely to bring in the region of 12,000 fans and Kildare estimated to have the support of 8,000 fans. There is also a concern about likelihood of people without tickets trying to gain access.

However, the decision has drawn fierce criticism. The Leinster Leader is reporting that Kildare are refusing to give up home advantage and have informed Croke Park they want the game to go ahead at St Conleth’s Park.

The remaining two matches on Saturday afternoon will see Leitrim host Monaghan in Carrick-on-Shannon and Armagh entertain Clare in the Athletic Grounds.

Saturday 30 June

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 3
Leitrim v Monaghan, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 2.30pm
Armagh v Clare, Athletic Grounds, 3pm
Cavan v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm (Live on Sky Sports)
Kildare v Mayo, Croke Park, 7pm  (Live on Sky Sports)

Poll: Should the GAA introduce a second tier football championship?

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match award winners from the weekend’s GAA football finals?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
On the brink, Argentina handed a final shot at World Cup salvation
As it happened: England vs Panama, World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'F*** racism!' - Sweden players rally behind team-mate's powerful statement after online threats
'F*** racism!' - Sweden players rally behind team-mate's powerful statement after online threats
Arlene Foster praised for being first DUP leader to attend Ulster football final
Queiroz: Iran will follow the 'three Rs' against Ronaldo and Portugal
IRELAND
Sensational Sexton shows his class and composure for Ireland
Sensational Sexton shows his class and composure for Ireland
What next for Ireland? Schmidt's men don't want to be 'one-hit wonders'
'That one-man lift, they're obviously putting their own player in danger'
ENGLAND
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
'I didn't particularly like the performance'
Could games like England-Panama become the norm at the 2026 World Cup?
WORLD CUP 2018
Suarez puts Uruguay ahead against the hosts with well-placed free-kick
Suarez puts Uruguay ahead against the hosts with well-placed free-kick
Here's RTÉ's World Cup schedule for this week as the group stages reaches its climax
What happened to Robert Lewandowski?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie