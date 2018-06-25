Do you agree with the man-of-the-match award winners from the weekend's GAA football finals?

Geaney, Gallagher and Kilkenny were the star men over the weekend.

Geaney, Gallagher and Kilkenny were the star men over the weekend.

GOALSCORERS WERE THE star men during the weekendâ€™s provincial football finals with their exploits recognised as they were handed the leading individual awards.

Paul Geaney bagged 2-4 on Saturday night in PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh as Kerry stormed past Cork to win the Munster final.

The Dingle forward secured the man-of-the-match award, replicating his feat in the Munster decider two years ago.

Yesterday Killybegs defender Eoghan BÃ¡n Gallagher palmed home Donegalâ€™s first goal in the opening half and was central to their eventual victory over Fermanagh.

He got The Sunday Game award last night ahead of team-mates Paul Brennan and Ciaran Thompson.

Source: RTÃ‰ Player

In Croke Park it was another day of glory for the Dublin footballers with CiarÃ¡n Kilkenny raising the only green flag of the day and finishing with a haul of 1-4 from play in their success against Laois.

He was selected ahead of fellow nominees in Dublin forward Dean Rock and Laois goalkeeper Graham Brody.

Source: RTÃ‰ Player

Do you agree with the selection of the star men over the weekend? Let us know.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!