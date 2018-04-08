The clash at Nowlan Park throws in at 3.30pm.
Here are the teams for today’s clash:
Tipperary
1. Darragh Mooney (Eire Og Annacarty-Donohill)
2. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Dombane)
4. Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)
5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Eire Og)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
9. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)
10. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)
11. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)
12. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
13. Michael Breen (Ballina)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
Kilkenny
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
3. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)
6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro) (captain)
7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)
8. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)
9. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)
10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
13. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)
