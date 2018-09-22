'Everyone loves Shaq' – Klopp says Shaqiri's time will come at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp insisted Xherdan Shaqiri’s “time will come” as the attacker waits for his first start at the club.

Shaqiri arrived at Anfield from Stoke City for a reported €15 million in July, but the Switzerland international is still waiting for a major chance.

The 26-year-old has played just 32 minutes for Liverpool this season, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino being relied upon in attack by Klopp.

With Firmino on the bench against PSG due to an eye injury, Klopp opted for Daniel Sturridge in the starting lin-eup over Shaqiri, with Sturridge scoring in the 3-2 victory. But the German has praised Shaqiri’s impact at the club and says he will eventually get his chance.

“Very lively, very positive. It’s not only from the performances but also as a guy in the dressing room,” Klopp said. “Everyone loves Shaq, that’s how it is, without playing plenty of minutes and that is more my mistake than his. He has done everything to play, to be honest. I made different decisions but his time will come, that’s for sure.

“We are going to have to use the boys now. They are in good shape. You saw it with Daniel (Sturridge) but Daniel is not the only one scratching the door. They all want to play.

“We have to create something where the boys not only push from the bench but they push with their performance on the field as well. We have to give opportunity — but only if they are in good shape. Then it is my job to decide who will start.”

Liverpool have won all six of their matches this season and sit second in the Premier League on goal difference ahead of hosting Southampton this afternoon.

