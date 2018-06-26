This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 26 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The most important game in my career': Serbia determined to shine in do-or-die Brazil clash

The challenge of Brazil holds no fear for Aleksandar Kolarov.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Jun 2018, 7:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,426 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4093756
Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov
Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov
Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov

ALEKSANDAR KOLAROV DESCRIBED Serbia’s World Cup meeting with Brazil as the biggest game of his career while coach Mladen Krstajic promised a fearless approach from his side.

Following their dramatic 2-1 reverse to Switzerland last time out, Serbia will likely need a win against the five-time champions if they are to have any chance of progressing from Group E.

A draw could be enough if Switzerland lose to Costa Rica, who are already eliminated after two defeats without scoring.

Captain Kolarov, who netted the only goal against Costa Rica with a stunning free-kick in the opening game in Samara, believes Wednesday’s clash in Moscow will be the pinnacle of his time as a professional.

“My personal opinion is this is my career’s final, this is the most important game in my career and this is how I’m going to approach it,” he told a media conference.

The players know what it’s all about, the fact we’re at the World Cup we know it’s a global stage and maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity to shine.

“When you play an opponent you want to play the best in the world. You have to really test your mettle with the best, I’m sure we’re going to be prepared for that and enjoy the moment.”

Krstajic added: “We are in a tough group but we’ve shown quality in the past two matches, we have a mix of seasoned players like Kolarov and the young lads who are the future of Serbian football who will play for another 10 to 12 years.

“Tomorrow we have nothing to lose, we may lose the game but if we’re not ready to give our all in the 90 minutes then we will have lost. You may lose but you must not shirk your responsibility.

“We have no fear playing against Brazil but we have to be patient, disciplined and play as a team. What will happen on the pitch is another matter, we have to satisfy the Serbian nation and the fans.

“We have nothing to be afraid of, we will not be ashamed if we give our all but we will be if we don’t give everything, our players approach this game without any fear because they’re ready.”

Brazil talisman Neymar attracted attention for bursting into tears after Brazil’s 2-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday, and Kolarov says he expects emotions to play a part in any game.

Brazil v Costa Rica - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group E - Saint Petersburg Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

“Of course. You have to overcome yourself,” he said.

“Tomorrow in footballing terms it’s going to be a very difficult match but the mental preparation is maybe the most important. If Brazil are talking about pressure on them then you can imagine what kind of pressure is on us but this is football.

“We can cope with that, I think that the mental element will be the deciding factor in the match. If we enter the match with the belief we can win, you have to ask yourself what you’re ready to do to get a win, if we’re mentally prepared to win the game we will do it.”

Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for €8 million

Phil Neville’s 16-year-old son Harvey signs for Man United from Valencia

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'The most important game in my career': Serbia determined to shine in do-or-die Brazil clash
'The most important game in my career': Serbia determined to shine in do-or-die Brazil clash
Germany suspends two members of backroom staff over spat with Swedes
2019 World Cup a thrilling prospect for Schmidt's superb Ireland
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for â¬8 million
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for €8 million
Phil Neville's 16-year-old son Harvey signs for Man United from Valencia
'I’d like to say to the whole Brazilian nation, after Ecuador, Tite cried'
IRELAND
'Without any hesitation that was the biggest game of my career by miles'
'Without any hesitation that was the biggest game of my career by miles'
Sensational Sexton shows his class and composure for Ireland
What next for Ireland? Schmidt's men don't want to be 'one-hit wonders'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United midfielder Fellaini sets date for announcement on future
Man United midfielder Fellaini sets date for announcement on future
'Ozil is one of the best players in the world' - Under-fire Germany star receives support
Mane needs to improve, says Senegal coach
WORLD CUP 2018
GOL! Messi opens World Cup account with stunning finish to get Argentina up and running
GOL! Messi opens World Cup account with stunning finish to get Argentina up and running
LIVE: Nigeria v Argentina, World Cup
Striker who had drugs ban lifted fires Peru to World Cup victory and sends Socceroos packing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie