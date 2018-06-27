This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
South Korea celebrated like they had qualified for last 16 as players weren't told Sweden were cruising

Cho Hyun-woo says the players didn’t know the score in the other Group F game this afternoon.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 7:27 PM
FIFA World Cup: Germany vs South Korea Source: DPA/PA Images

SOUTH KOREA GOALKEEPER Cho Hyun-woo revealed that he and his team-mates were unaware of events in the Sweden-Mexico Group F game as they recorded a dramatic 2-0 win over Germany to knock the reigning champions out of the World Cup.

A VAR-assisted decision to allow Kim Young-gwon’s 92nd minute goal stand brought an enormous outpouring of joy from the unfancied Korean side despite all onlookers knowing they could not progress beyond the group stage.

(SP)RUSSIA-KAZAN-2018 WORLD CUP-GROUP F-GERMANY VS SOUTH KOREA Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Had Mexico defeated Sweden in the other Group F game, a win for Korea would have sent them to the last 16 along with the central Americans.

Unfortunately, by the time the whistle blew on a landmark 2-0 win over Germany, Sweden had thoroughly beaten Mexico 3-0 to leave Korea’s win impacting only the departing champs.

It was only after the match that we realised the score,” Cho said, “and of course we were disappointed, so that’s why a lot of us cried.”

Cho proved to be a frustraiting thorn in Germany’s side as they crashed out, most notably denying Leon Goretzka’s powerful header with a terrific save.

Kazan, 27.06.2018, firo, Soccer, International, National Team, World Cup 2018 in Russia, Russia, World Cup 2018 in Russia, World Cup 2018 Russia, Russia, M43, South Korea - Germany, Source: DPA/PA Images

“I’ve never had a perfect game like this before, all my career. I wasn’t saving all the shots by myself today – other keepers Seunggyu and Jinhyeon were also giving me some hands.

“All of the Korea players, and also the head coach, were playing for the Korean people, we all become one for the Korean people.”

