  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I remember Eoin Kelly ringing me and he said, 'Larry, they're gone'...I actually started crying'

In his upcoming Laochra Gael programme, Lar Corbett reveals how Liam Sheedy’s departure as Tipperary boss hit him hard.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 1:44 PM
37 minutes ago 2,542 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3874614

LAR CORBETT HAS admitted the news of Liam Sheedy’s departure as Tipperary manager following their All-Ireland win of 2010 left him in tears.

lar Source: TG4

Corbett scored a hat-trick in the September final as the Premier halted Kilkenny’s five-in-a-row bid, but he was rocked by Sheedy’s decision to step down as Premier boss the following month.

In his Laochra Gael programme which airs on TG4 tomorrow night, Corbett opens up about his emotional reaction when his team-mate Eoin Kelly informed him of the news.

“That was a hard one to take,” he says. “Because for the first time I’d say nearly in my life – well, in a number of years – I was after buying into every single thing that the management was after saying.

“We really believed in it and we really believed that we were on mission. This was our time.

“I remember Eoin Kelly ringing me and he said, ‘Larry, they’re gone.’ I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it. I know now it sounds sad, but I remember starting crying.

“I know people won’t believe this, but I remember being at home with Elaine and I actually started crying.”

Eoin Kelly and Lar Corbett celebrate Source: James Crombie/INPHO

As well as lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2010, Corbett won man-of-the-match in that final and later picked up All-Star and Hurler of the Year awards.

But 2010 was a difficult year for him off the field as the recession hit and he spent over a year unemployed.

“Halfway through 2009, things started to slow up. At the end of 2009/start of 2010 it was week-on, week-off on a regular basis.

“Just as the third goal was hitting the net (in the final), the IMF were dropping into Dublin airport, the wheels were just hitting off the runway. And they were telling lads, ‘You’ll have to close up shop here for a few years and get your house in order.’

“So I scored the three goals at the right time for Tipperary and the wrong time for myself.”

Lar Corbett’s Laochra Gael airs Wednesday night on TG4 at 9.30pm.


Source: NemetonTV/Vimeo

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Grow lights to be installed at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to help improve playing surface

‘I came off in extra time and I was nearly in tears with the excitement of going to Croke Park’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
'Huge interest' in Lazio midfielder being targeted by Man United and Real Madrid
'I can't accept some of the decisions that went against us'
ARSENAL
Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger
Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Carabao Cup Final
FOOTBALL
Dortmund boss refuses to use protest as 'cheap excuse' after over 27,000 fans boycott game
Dortmund boss refuses to use protest as 'cheap excuse' after over 27,000 fans boycott game
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
Usain Bolt's 'big football announcement' was not what anyone expected
IRELAND
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week
'He got very close, but unfortunately he hit a speedbump': Dempsey hails lasting Heaslip influence on Leinster
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
SIX NATIONS
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie