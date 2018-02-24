Brilliant Cobh comeback earns Henderson's troops a point against Longford

Longford Town 2

Cobh Ramblers 2

LONGFORD TOWN SURRENDERED a two goal lead on Saturday evening as Cobh Ramblers rallied in the second-half at City Calling Stadium to earn a point, with both sides making their bow in the 2018 SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Both teams have been favoured to compete for at least a play-off position this season, with Stephen Henderson’s Cobh finishing runners- up last season and Longford preparing a potential return to the top-flight under the stewardship of Neale Fenn.

His side raced into the ascendency with goals from Chris Mulhall and Dean Zambra before half-time.

🎤 AUDIO | Cian Leonard gives us his reaction to tonight’s performance #CRFC pic.twitter.com/ustUeUBmVl — Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) February 24, 2018

Their lead extended beyond the hour mark before the deficit was halved thanks to Andrew Wall.

Cobh were then gifted the equaliser on 81 minutes as Cian Leonard struck from 22 yards after capitalising on a mistake by Longford defender Michael McDonnell.

The result means both sides trail Galway United, Wexford FC and UCD at the top of the table in fourth and fifth place after the opening set of fixtures.

All three sides earned wins yesterday on the opening night of the 2018 First Division campaign, with Shelbourne, Athlone Town and Cabinteely all succumbing to defeat.

