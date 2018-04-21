  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 21 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final

Leo Cullen’s side dismantled the Pro12 champions and will be a formidable foe for Racing or Munster in Bilbao.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 6:09 PM
1 hour ago 4,684 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3970887

Sean Farrell reports from the Aviva Stadium

LEINSTER TOOK THEIR place in the Champions Cup final with comprehensive five-try hammering of Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

You’ll find our match report from the one-side semi-final here, and below are some of our immediate post-match thoughts on the outcome.

Leinster make hay in the sunshine

The poach threats in Scarlets’ pack were well flagged in the build-up and Leinster viciously set about preventing their influence on the breakdown.

From Jordi Murphy’s barnstorming clear-out to keep James Ryan’s try-scoring chance alive, to Cian Healy throwing himself on the ball to save possession in the lead up to his own score, Leinster went after rucks as if there were Champions Cup medals hidden underneath.

Jordi Murphy with John Barclay and Scott Williams Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Leinster’s semi-final record at this venue is poor. Before today, they only managed to beat Toulouse in four semi-final matches on Lansdowne Road. But with the relentless breakdown work nullifying the Scarlets threat, the game became a matter of execution from Leinster’s attack. And they weren’t about to disappoint.

Fantastic Fardy flanked by young talent

While it was a shame that James Lowe had to miss out, there was never any doubt through this week that he, and not Scott Fardy, would be the unlucky party dropping out of the matchday squad with Luke McGrath injured.

Fardy showed why he was such a shoe-in from start to finish today. Barring two over-exuberant tackles, his aggressive hard edge set the tone for all to follow. This was an antipodean impact of the Rocky Elsom and Brad Thorn ilk.

Scott Fardy takes a picture with Jennifer Malone after the game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The followers will be leaders some day, but the young contingent in this Leinster group continue to defy logic with the level of performance which they manage to consistently deliver. Having already secured a Grand Slam, they will go to a Champions Cup final next month – Leinster’s first since 2012.

You can watch any passage of play to see examples of how seamlessly the experienced heads and the young bucks join together in blue. Take Joey Carbery’s cross-field kick to Isa Nacewa, Garry Ringrose’s terrific long pass to Fergus McFadden in the right-hand corner.

Garry Ringrose and Rob Evans Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The passage which best summed up the synergy between old and new was Fardy’s try: Jordan Larmour wrestled the ball away from Rhys Patchell to set the platform, Johnny Sexton made a line-break, James Ryan (one one of 16 powerful carries) popped up an offload and Fardy was the man who got over the try-line.

Old blue bloods and the new complementing one another in style.

Who’s down with JGP

While it was always clearly a shame that James Lowe would miss the occasion, the big worry in Luke McGrath’s absence was how the back-up scrum-half would fare.

This was by far and away the biggest game Jamison Gibson-Park has played for Leinster and the former Hurricane acquitted himself well as he got a chance to partner Sexton on the big stage.

Jamison Gibson-Park celebrates as his side score a try Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

In general, the Kiwi kept the attacking tempo high, but there were undoubtedly teething issues.

A call to kick a penalty advantage when Sexton and Nacewa had a short-side two on two chance stands out. And the number nine seemed to take the wrong passing option on occasion, at times picking out locks or props who appeared surprised to receive the pass and had to generate their own momentum to get the gainline.

All in all though, this was a good day across the Leinster back-line and valuable experience and confidence for JGP to present a stronger challenge behind McGrath.

Set-piece springboard

Devin Toner wins a line out ball Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

When the subject of Tadhg Beirne was brought up to Leo Cullen yesterday, the head coach briefly mentioned what a nuisance the Kildare man can be when it comes time to maul.

While many looked at Leinster’s pack and felt a tight approach would be to their advantage against the expansive Scarlets, the eastern province worked to minimise their time in line-out formation.

Jonathan Sexton celebrates scoring a try Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Instead, the set-piece was used as a springboard. At least five times during the first-half, a blue jersey took the ball high off the top and immediately set the attack in motion with Robbie Henshaw and Fergus McFadden always willing carriers to create space for Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose to weave follow-up patterns.

Five-star Leinster book their ticket to Bilbao with scintillating victory over Scarlets

As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final
Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final
'We’ve got a lot of world-class players in our back three' - Zebo misses out
'It will have an impact' - Munster and Racing to do battle in scorching weather
ARSENAL
'I'm happy at Celtic': Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation
'I'm happy at Celtic': Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation
Carlo Ancelotti 'pleased' to be linked with Arsenal job
'It's never easy when you follow great managers at great clubs', Moyes warns
FOOTBALL
Stalemate edges Watford and Palace closer to survival
Stalemate edges Watford and Palace closer to survival
West Brom rally to snatch draw as Mo Salah equals goal record for 38-match Premier League season
Nemanja Matic: Pogba will improve but 'needs to take more responsibility'
LEINSTER
LIVE: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
LIVE: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
Nacewa moving through the gears to thwart mentor-turned-tormentor Pivac
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
MANCHESTER UNITED
LIVE: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
LIVE: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie