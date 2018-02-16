Leinster place faith in Reid-O'Loughlin partnership as Nacewa carefully managed

LEO CULLEN HAS often spoken about these international windows being defining blocks in the context of Leinster’s season, and certainly with a host of players unavailable, Saturday’s clash with Scarlets is significant in more ways than one.

Cullen speaking at today's pre-match press conference. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The two sides, both devoid of their international stars, are locked on 53 points apiece at the top of Conference B and not only go head-to-head at the RDS tomorrow, but then meet in the return fixture at Parc y Scarlets in a fortnight.

Twelve months ago, Leinster won all four games during this Six Nations block but having lost to Edinburgh last week, Cullen’s side know they can ill-afford to drop too many more points as the race for the Pro14 play-offs intensify.

Leinster have made seven changes from last week and are at least boosted by the return of Jordan Larmour, Jordi Murphy and Sean Cronin to their side for the visit of the defending champions [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports].

Overall, Cullen has named a team which blends youth and experience with Murphy, who will make his 100th Leinster appearance, joined in the back row by Max Deegan and Josh Murphy.

With Tadhg Beirne, turnover king James Davies and Josh Macleod named in the Scarlets XV, that particular area is likely to be key part of the contest, as will the battle in midfield where Leinster are again down to the bare bones with Garry Ringrose and Isa Nacewa both unavailable.

Robbie Henshaw’s prolonged layoff has now placed huge emphasis on the Noel Reid-Rory O’Loughlin partnership and while the former St Michael’s College students have lined out alongside each other on several occasions in the past, it is a cause for concern for Leinster.

Nacewa, according to Cullen, is being managed by the province’s medical staff and won’t be involved in any capacity tomorrow despite having a three-week break from his last appearance against Montpellier.

“He’s getting on in years,” the Leinster head coach joked, before adding: “Guys like that we just have to treat a little differently. He’s working away and not a million miles away from playing.”

So with Henshaw, Ringrose and Nacewa out injured and Joey Carbery not released by Joe Schmidt for provincial duty, it’s over to Reid and O’Loughlin again as they continue their partnership from last week.

“We’ve had a few issues in midfield this year, Garry was out for the start of the season and Robbie was out for the start of the season too and we managed our way through that period,” Cullen continued.

Noel Reid again starts at 12 against the Scarlets. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“Robbie’s injury is disappointing but it gives the opportunity to someone else. Back row is another area where we lost players this season and that’s just the nature of the game and that’s why we have squads. Drive that competition and when you lose players, that places a bit more stress on everyone else.

“They’ve played a ton of games together. I thought they went well at the weekend [against Edinburgh] and it’s a good window to showcase what they can do.”

Opportunity knocks for several players tomorrow then, including the returning Larmour who, fresh from his Ireland debut, will get the chance to get ball in hand again from fullback when he makes his 15th appearance for the province this season.

Adam Byrne makes his first start since knee surgery having come off the bench last weekend in Edinburgh, while James Lowe completes an exciting, and dangerous, back three.

Commenting on his team, Cullen said he is happy with the line-up he has been able to name.

“There’s always a challenge at this time of year because there are guys coming in and out. It does pose a few challenges but Scarlets are in a very similar position themselves and they’re probably more affected now than they have been in previous seasons.

“It’s very even in that regard so we’ve had a couple of guys who have come back into the mix this week and there’s always this balancing act trying to get what’s best for the group here and for some of the individuals who have to spend time in both camps.

“We think we’ve a decent line-up. It’s going to be a tough challenge against Scarlets as they’ve been going well and caused us a lot of problems in the recent past.”

After their nine-game winning streak in all competitions was ended with that late defeat at Myreside last weekend, Cullen again stressed the importance of the next three games, with the Southern Kings visiting Dublin in-between the two games against Wayne Pivac’s Scarlets.

“This block is huge,” Cullen said.

“We picked up four wins this time last year and in the first game in this block of four, we’ve lost the game but come away with two points. There were some really good things from the Edinburgh game and some things that were frustrating but are also within our control.

“We’ve two very, very tough games against Scarlets with the Kings in between, which will be a different challenge because they’re not effected [by internationals] at all.

Luke McGrath captains the province. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“Both teams will be keen to get back to winning way tomorrow. You can see how tight it is at the top. I sat down to watch the Scarlets game last Sunday [v Benetton] thinking they’d win the game over there so it’s made it very, very tight.

“We’ve had a decent training week, lots of areas we can get better at as a group.”

While Cronin and Murphy return to bolster a pack which also contains experience in the shape of Michael Bent and Scott Fardy, Luke McGrath is named at scrum-half having trained with Ireland over the last number of weeks and will captain the province again.

“I really enjoyed it, great to be involved in the France game even though I didn’t get on,” McGrath said. “It was a great spectacle to watch that drop goal and run on like a headless chicken at the end.

“Obviously, that was brilliant but I was a little bit disappointed not to be selected for Italy but I spoke to Joe and he have me things to work on. I was happy to come back last week and get a bit of game time [against Edinburgh]. It was a bit frustrating the way it ended but really looking forward to it tomorrow.

“We spoke briefly this week about how they’ll be coming to the RDS with a lot of confidence after what happened last year in the Pro12 semi-final but it’s two very different teams.

“We have to focus on ourselves and it was really disappointing the way it finished last week so we’re looking to right that wrong.”

