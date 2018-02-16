  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster make seven changes for the visit of the champions

Jordan Larmour, Adam Byrne, Sean Cronin and Jordi Murphy have all been included in the starting line-up.

By Paul Dollery Friday 16 Feb 2018, 12:24 PM
20 minutes ago 1,057 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3855527
Jordan Larmour starts for Leinster tomorrow afternoon on the back of his Ireland debut last weekend.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Jordan Larmour starts for Leinster tomorrow afternoon on the back of his Ireland debut last weekend.
Jordan Larmour starts for Leinster tomorrow afternoon on the back of his Ireland debut last weekend.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LEO CULLEN HAS included two of the men who featured in Ireland’s win over Italy in his side for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Scarlets at the RDS [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Action].

Having been introduced as replacements in the second half of the 56-19 Six Nations victory at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday, Sean Cronin and Ireland debutant Jordan Larmour will both start against the champions.

Cullen has made seven personnel changes in total from last weekend’s defeat to Edinburgh. Larmour starts at full-back in place of Dave Kearney, while James Lowe returns on the wing at the expense of Barry Daly.

On the other wing, Adam Byrne makes his first start since returning from knee surgery, with Fergus McFadden making way. Luke McGrath, who’ll captain the team, comes in to replace Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

Ed Byrne and Sean Cronin replace Peter Dooley and Richardt Strauss in the front row, while Jordi Murphy — who’ll be winning his 100th Leinster cap — has also been released from Ireland camp to take the place of Will Connors in the back row.

Academy player Ciaran Frawley will make his Leinster debut if summoned from the bench.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Adam Byrne
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Ed Byrne
2. Sean Cronin
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy
6. Josh Murphy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Richardt Strauss
17. Peter Dooley
18. Oisín Heffernan
19. Ian Nagle
20. Will Connors
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Barry Daly

Scarlets:

15. Johnny McNicholl
14. Tom Prydie
13. Paul Asquith
12. Steff Hughes (captain)
11. Ioan Nicholas
10. Dan Jones
9. Jonathan Evans

1. Dylan Evans
2. Ryan Elias
3. Werner Kruger
4. Steve Cummins
5. David Bulbring
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. James Davies
8. Josh Macleod

Replacements:

16. Emyr Phillips
17. Phil Price
18. Simon Gardiner
19. Lewis Rawlins
20. Will Boyde
21. Declan Smith
22. Corey Baldwin
23. Tom Williams

After 64 days at sea ex-Connacht and Leinster lock Browne completes epic row across Atlantic

Andrew Conway signs new contract to remain at Munster until 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?': Bellerin blasts Arsenal Fan TV
'Their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?': Bellerin blasts Arsenal Fan TV
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden
FOOTBALL
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell
'He's a boy who needs love': Memphis Depay continues to frustrate despite frequent brilliance
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
LIVERPOOL
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Gerrard: 'It's not fair to compare Salah to Messi'
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
After being dropped by France, Teddy Thomas is slapped with Racing 92 fine
Chris Farrell has 'his nose in front' for Ireland's 13 shirt - Schmidt
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie