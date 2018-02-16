Leinster make seven changes for the visit of the champions

LEO CULLEN HAS included two of the men who featured in Ireland’s win over Italy in his side for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Scarlets at the RDS [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Action].
Having been introduced as replacements in the second half of the 56-19 Six Nations victory at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday, Sean Cronin and Ireland debutant Jordan Larmour will both start against the champions.
Cullen has made seven personnel changes in total from last weekend’s defeat to Edinburgh. Larmour starts at full-back in place of Dave Kearney, while James Lowe returns on the wing at the expense of Barry Daly.
On the other wing, Adam Byrne makes his first start since returning from knee surgery, with Fergus McFadden making way. Luke McGrath, who’ll captain the team, comes in to replace Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.
Ed Byrne and Sean Cronin replace Peter Dooley and Richardt Strauss in the front row, while Jordi Murphy — who’ll be winning his 100th Leinster cap — has also been released from Ireland camp to take the place of Will Connors in the back row.
Academy player Ciaran Frawley will make his Leinster debut if summoned from the bench.
Leinster:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Adam Byrne
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (captain)
1. Ed Byrne
2. Sean Cronin
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy
6. Josh Murphy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
16. Richardt Strauss
17. Peter Dooley
18. Oisín Heffernan
19. Ian Nagle
20. Will Connors
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Barry Daly
Scarlets:
15. Johnny McNicholl
14. Tom Prydie
13. Paul Asquith
12. Steff Hughes (captain)
11. Ioan Nicholas
10. Dan Jones
9. Jonathan Evans
1. Dylan Evans
2. Ryan Elias
3. Werner Kruger
4. Steve Cummins
5. David Bulbring
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. James Davies
8. Josh Macleod
Replacements:
16. Emyr Phillips
17. Phil Price
18. Simon Gardiner
19. Lewis Rawlins
20. Will Boyde
21. Declan Smith
22. Corey Baldwin
23. Tom Williams
