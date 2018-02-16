Leinster make seven changes for the visit of the champions

Jordan Larmour starts for Leinster tomorrow afternoon on the back of his Ireland debut last weekend.

LEO CULLEN HAS included two of the men who featured in Ireland’s win over Italy in his side for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Scarlets at the RDS [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Action].

Having been introduced as replacements in the second half of the 56-19 Six Nations victory at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday, Sean Cronin and Ireland debutant Jordan Larmour will both start against the champions.

Cullen has made seven personnel changes in total from last weekend’s defeat to Edinburgh. Larmour starts at full-back in place of Dave Kearney, while James Lowe returns on the wing at the expense of Barry Daly.

On the other wing, Adam Byrne makes his first start since returning from knee surgery, with Fergus McFadden making way. Luke McGrath, who’ll captain the team, comes in to replace Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

Ed Byrne and Sean Cronin replace Peter Dooley and Richardt Strauss in the front row, while Jordi Murphy — who’ll be winning his 100th Leinster cap — has also been released from Ireland camp to take the place of Will Connors in the back row.

Academy player Ciaran Frawley will make his Leinster debut if summoned from the bench.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Noel Reid

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Ed Byrne

2. Sean Cronin

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy

6. Josh Murphy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Richardt Strauss

17. Peter Dooley

18. Oisín Heffernan

19. Ian Nagle

20. Will Connors

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Barry Daly

Scarlets:

15. Johnny McNicholl

14. Tom Prydie

13. Paul Asquith

12. Steff Hughes (captain)

11. Ioan Nicholas

10. Dan Jones

9. Jonathan Evans

1. Dylan Evans

2. Ryan Elias

3. Werner Kruger

4. Steve Cummins

5. David Bulbring

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. James Davies

8. Josh Macleod

Replacements:

16. Emyr Phillips

17. Phil Price

18. Simon Gardiner

19. Lewis Rawlins

20. Will Boyde

21. Declan Smith

22. Corey Baldwin

23. Tom Williams