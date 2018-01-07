Munster GAA chiefs bring pre-season finals forward a week to avoid dead rubbers

THE HURLERS OF Clare and Limerick along with the footballers of Cork and Clare will all face final fixtures in their pre-season competitions next weekend after Munster GAA officials opted to bring forward the dates of the deciders to avoid dead rubbers.

Clare's Seadna Morey and Limerick's Barry Nash will be in opposition next weekend. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ian Maguire played at midfield in Cork's victory today. Source: INPHO

Today’s results in the Munster pre-season provincial competitions ensured Clare and Limerick would clash in the hurling league final while Cork and Clare would play in the McGrath Cup decider.

Both those fixtures had been pencilled in for next weekend in the closing games of the round-robin series with the finals scheduled for 21 January.

But the Munster Council have this evening confirmed that next weekend’s games will be double up as the finals ensuring that the four sides involved will have a free weekend ahead of the commencement of the National League on Saturday 27 January.

Cork will play Clare in the Munster GAA McGrath Cup Football Final on Saturday January 13th at 7pm in Mallow pic.twitter.com/Zl4pTrKa9M — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) January 7, 2018 Source: Munster GAA /Twitter

Limerick will play Clare in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Final on Sunday January 14th at 2pm in the Gaelic Grounds Limerick pic.twitter.com/JqLwf1Scr2 — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) January 7, 2018 Source: Munster GAA /Twitter

The McGrath Cup final will be a repeat of the 2016 decider which saw Cork defeat Clare by 1-15 to 1-9.

The hurling league decider will also be a repeat of the final from two years ago when Clare triumphed by 0-18 to 0-17.

Fixtures

Saturday 13 January

McGrath Cup final: Cork v Clare, Mallow, 7pm

Sunday 14 January

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League final: Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

