Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 7 January, 2018
Munster GAA chiefs bring pre-season finals forward a week to avoid dead rubbers

Clare will face Limerick in hurling while it’ll be a clash of Cork and Clare in football.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 6:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,866 Views 2 Comments
THE HURLERS OF Clare and Limerick along with the footballers of Cork and Clare will all face final fixtures in their pre-season competitions next weekend after Munster GAA officials opted to bring forward the dates of the deciders to avoid dead rubbers.

Seadna Morey with Barry Nash Clare's Seadna Morey and Limerick's Barry Nash will be in opposition next weekend. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ian Maguire Ian Maguire played at midfield in Cork's victory today. Source: INPHO

Today’s results in the Munster pre-season provincial competitions ensured Clare and Limerick would clash in the hurling league final while Cork and Clare would play in the McGrath Cup decider.

Both those fixtures had been pencilled in for next weekend in the closing games of the round-robin series with the finals scheduled for 21 January.

But the Munster Council have this evening confirmed that next weekend’s games will be double up as the finals ensuring that the four sides involved will have a free weekend ahead of the commencement of the National League on Saturday 27 January.

The McGrath Cup final will be a repeat of the 2016 decider which saw Cork defeat Clare by 1-15 to 1-9.

The hurling league decider will also be a repeat of the final from two years ago when Clare triumphed by 0-18 to 0-17.

Fixtures

Saturday 13 January

  • McGrath Cup final: Cork v Clare, Mallow, 7pm

Sunday 14 January

  • Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League final: Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

New boss McCarthy sees Cork defeat Waterford as Powter and Clancy bag goals

Clare put four goals past Cork to set up Munster hurling league decider with Limerick

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

