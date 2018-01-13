  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday 13 January, 2018
5 changes to Limerick team ahead of Munster league final against Clare

The sides clash in the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow afternoon.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 12:33 PM
8 hours ago 5,147 Views No Comments
LIMERICK HAVE MADE five changes as they aim to land some pre-season hurling silverware tomorrow against Clare in the Gaelic Grounds.

Nicky Quaid Nickie Quaid returns to the Limerick starting team. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Manager John Kiely has shaken up his starting side for the clash with the Banner in the Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league final.

Nickie Quaid will start in goal with the experienced Seamus Hickey in front of him at full-back. The Morrissey brothers, Dan and Tom, are named at centre-back and wing-forward respectively with Gearoid Hegarty coming in at corner-forward.

Barry Hennessy, Darragh Fanning, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave and Barry Murphy drop to the bench while Declan Hannon is out injured.

Clare have delayed announcing their team until before throw-in tomorrow afternoon.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
7. William Oâ€™Meara (Askeaton)

8. Paul Browne (Bruff)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
11. Darragh Oâ€™Donovan (Doon)
12. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickwell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrickâ€™s)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Sean Finn (Bruff)
18. Paddy Oâ€™Loughlin (Kilmallock)
19. Barry Oâ€™Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
20. Barry Murphy (Doon)
21. Darragh Fanning (Pallasgreen)
22. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
23. Oisin Oâ€™Reilly (Kilmallock)
24. Pat Ryan (Doon)
25. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen)
26. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)
27. Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen)
28. Mike Mackey (Adare)

Dramatic finish in Castlebar sees 12-man Galway edge Mayo for second win of 2018

Cork ring in the changes for McGrath Cup final with the Banner

