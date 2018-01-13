5 changes to Limerick team ahead of Munster league final against Clare

LIMERICK HAVE MADE five changes as they aim to land some pre-season hurling silverware tomorrow against Clare in the Gaelic Grounds.

Nickie Quaid returns to the Limerick starting team. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Manager John Kiely has shaken up his starting side for the clash with the Banner in the Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league final.

Nickie Quaid will start in goal with the experienced Seamus Hickey in front of him at full-back. The Morrissey brothers, Dan and Tom, are named at centre-back and wing-forward respectively with Gearoid Hegarty coming in at corner-forward.

Barry Hennessy, Darragh Fanning, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave and Barry Murphy drop to the bench while Declan Hannon is out injured.

Clare have delayed announcing their team until before throw-in tomorrow afternoon.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

3. Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

7. William Oâ€™Meara (Askeaton)

8. Paul Browne (Bruff)

9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

11. Darragh Oâ€™Donovan (Doon)

12. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickwell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrickâ€™s)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Sean Finn (Bruff)

18. Paddy Oâ€™Loughlin (Kilmallock)

19. Barry Oâ€™Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

20. Barry Murphy (Doon)

21. Darragh Fanning (Pallasgreen)

22. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

23. Oisin Oâ€™Reilly (Kilmallock)

24. Pat Ryan (Doon)

25. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen)

26. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

27. Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen)

28. Mike Mackey (Adare)

