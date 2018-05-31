This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Triple world champ Lomachenko has gone under the knife for shoulder injury

The Ukrainian’s promoter says he will be fit to box again by the end of August.

By AFP Thursday 31 May 2018, 12:57 AM
1 hour ago 270 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4045478
Image: Joel Plummer
Image: Joel Plummer

THREE-DIVISION WORLD champion Vasyl Lomachenko has undergone athroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

A statement from Top Rank Boxing said the Ukrainian had the procedure at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, after sustaining the injury in his May 12 victory over Jorge Linares in New York.

Lomachenko climbed off the canvas to stop Venezuela’s Linares in the 10th round and claim the World Boxing Association lightweight world title.

It marked a world title in a third weight division in Lomachenko’s 12th professional fight.

“The surgery, performed by world-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, will preclude Lomachenko from fighting August 25 as originally scheduled,” Top Rank said.

“Lomachenko will begin the recovery process immediately and is hopeful that he will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) and Ring Magazine lightweight titles before the end of the year.”

ElAttrache said Lomachenko had injuries resulting “from a dislocation event” in the May 12 bout, including a labral tear, cartilage damage and a bone impaction injury.

The doctors said there was every expectation that Lomachenko would “return to competition at his previous level of performance.”

Lomachenko improved to 11-1 with nine knockouts with the win against Linares.

Lomachenko, whose outstanding amateur career included two Olympic gold medals, added the WBA lightweight belt to a resume that includes a victory over Gary Russell Jr. for a featherweight world title in just his third pro bout.

In his seventh fight, Lomachenko moved up to super featherweight and knocked out Roman Martinez to take his belt and set the record for fewest fights needed to win a world title in two weight classes.

