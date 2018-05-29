All Blacks legend Ma'a Nonu to put career on hold 'for family reasons' as he leaves Toulon

FORMER NEW ZEALAND international Ma’a Nonu has left Toulon and put his career on hold for “family reasons”, the Top 14 side have announced.

All Blacks legend Nonu joined Toulon after winning a second Rugby World Cup in 2015 and went on to make 77 appearances for the club, scoring 14 tries.

It was reported last month that the 36-year-old centre would prolong his stay in France, but he has instead opted to depart and will take a hiatus from the sport.

The full statement on Toulon’s website reads: “For family reasons, the center All-Black Ma’a Nonu has decided not to extend his adventure with Rugby Club Toulonnais and suspend his rugby career.

“Arrived at the RCT in 2015, Ma’a Nonu played in 77 official matches under the colors red and black and scored 14 tries.

“Rugby Club Toulonnais warmly thanks Ma’a Nonu for his involvement and commitment during these three seasons and wishes him and his family the best for the future.”

Nonu missed the 2015-16 Top 14 final defeat against Racing 92 due to injury and started last year’s showpiece loss to Clermont Auvergne.

Toulon made the play-offs this season but were defeated by Lyon after extra time in their semi-final qualifier.

