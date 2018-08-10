This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 10 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shaw and Pogba inspire Man United to opening day Premier League victory

The Red Devils were made to work hard for the win.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 10 Aug 2018, 10:12 PM
2 hours ago 12,154 Views 28 Comments
http://the42.ie/4175404
Manchester United's Paul Pogba (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal.
Image: Nick Potts
Manchester United's Paul Pogba (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal.
Image: Nick Potts

PAUL POGBA ASSUMED the responsibility of captain handed to him by Jose Mourinho to help Manchester United get off to a winning start in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Friday.

Less than a month since Pogba scored in the World Cup final to help France lift the trophy, he was thrown straight into action by Mourinho despite just returning to pre-season training this week.

Pogba’s third-minute spot-kick settled the hosts’ nerves as United allayed some of the doom and gloom predicted by Mourinho after failing to land a series of targets before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Luke Shaw sealed the points seven minutes from time before Jamie Vardy headed home a consolation for the visitors.

After a week in which Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Barcelona’s interest piqued by the Frenchman’s frosty relationship with Mourinho after he was repeatedly dropped last season, the Portuguese showed his faith in the midfielder by surprisingly handing him the armband.

Mourinho has consistently complained in recent weeks over his lack of backing from the United board and also had a host of injuries and players lacking match sharpness after the World Cup to contend with.

United added only Brazilian midfielder Fred, teenage full-back Diogo Dalot and third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant to the squad that finished 19 points adrift of champions Manchester City last season.

But the hosts got a much-needed lift after just two minutes when Daniel Amartey was harshly adjudged by referee Andre Mariner to have handled Alexis Sanchez’s shot.

Pogba resisted the pleas of Sanchez to take the spot-kick and after a prolonged stuttering run up, dispatched his shot into the top corner giving Kasper Schmeichel no chance to repeat his penalty saving heroics at the World Cup for Denmark.

United failed to build on that positive start, though, as Leicester went onto enjoy the better of the first-half with £20 million signing James Maddison impressing on debut.

Mourinho was particularly annoyed to miss out on a series of centre-back targets, including Leicester’s Harry Maguire who shone for England in Russia.

However, he can still rely on one of the world’s best goalkeepers as David de Gea put his poor World Cup showing behind him with a fine save to prevent Maddison levelling.

Fred had a debut to forget before being replaced 15 minutes from time and was lucky to even last that long when Mariner looked leniently on a kick out at Demarai Gray before half-time.

Both sides’ top scorers from last season, Romelu Lukaku and Vardy, started on the bench after their World Cup exertions and were introduced for the final quarter.

Vardy nearly made a vital contribution as provider when he outmuscled Shaw and picked out Gray in the middle who was denied by another fine save by De Gea.

Lukaku then passed up a golden chance when Schmeichel spread himself well to turn the Belgian’s effort over the bar.

Shaw, who himself has suffered plenty of criticism from Mourinho in the past two seasons, appeared to make the game safe when he fired low into the far corner to spark wild celebrations from his manager.

However, Vardy pulled a goal back deep into stoppage time when he stooped to head in after Ricardo Pereira’s cross came back off the post and United were forced to see out a nervy final few minutes to get off to a winning start.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Winning the World Cup is in the past' - Pogba wants more trophies after success in Russia
'Winning the World Cup is in the past' - Pogba wants more trophies after success in Russia
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Celtic re-sign popular left-back after short spell in Saudi Arabia
Celtic re-sign popular left-back after short spell in Saudi Arabia
Messi succeeds Iniesta as Barcelona's new club captain
'A lie repeated 1000 times is still a lie' - Mourinho happy with squad despite transfer woes
CHELSEA
'It's as useful as being angry at those who miss mass each week while planning to see the Pope'
'It's as useful as being angry at those who miss mass each week while planning to see the Pope'
Everton get last-minute deal for Chelsea defender Zouma over the line
Michy Batshuayi departs Chelsea for La Liga side Valencia
PREMIER LEAGUE
After 3 years of injuries and frustration, is Luke Shaw finally ready to make his mark?
After 3 years of injuries and frustration, is Luke Shaw finally ready to make his mark?
Shaw and Pogba inspire Man United to opening day Premier League victory
Paul Pogba handed captain's armband in Man United's Premier League opener
MANCHESTER UNITED
As it happened: Man United vs Leicester City, Premier League
As it happened: Man United vs Leicester City, Premier League
'Time for Man United to win more trophies': Sanchez sounds Old Trafford battle cry
Best signing? First manager to get sacked? Our writers' Premier League predictions

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie