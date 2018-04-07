Man City forced to wait, as Pogba inspires remarkable United comeback

MANCHESTER CITY HAD to wait for a third Premier League title in seven years, after losing 3-2 to rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side knew any win on Saturday would guarantee silverware, as his side led a dominant charge from the start of the season until this weekend, with many critics expecting them to add the title to a League Cup success earned in February.

Goals from skipper Vincent Kompany and İlkay Gündoğan looked to have ensured another triumph, but a remarkable second-half comeback means City will have to wait until next week at the earliest for their title success to be confirmed.

A brace from Paul Pogba started the comeback, before Chris Smalling grabbed a winner for a rejuvenated United side, who had failed to register a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

The hosts got off to the perfect start when skipper Kompany replicated his 2012 header against United en route to the club’s first title, beating Chris Smalling to the ball to steer a powerful header beyond David de Gea.

Chris Smalling celebrates scoring the winner on Saturday. Source: Richard Sellers

The party fully kicked into gear five minutes later when Gündoğan doubled his side’s lead with just half an hour on the clock.

He took possession inside the box from Raheem Sterling before curling the ball inside with one foot and toe-poking into the far corner with the other for 2-0.

United rallied after the break, however, with Pogba scoring two goals in as many minutes to draw the scores level and stun the Etihad into silence.

His first saw the French international take advantage of Ander Herrera’s brilliant chest-down, before gliding the ball over goalkeeper Ederson.

A minute later, Pogba headed under the Brazilian following Alexis Sanchez’s pinpoint cross.

Smalling was at fault for Kompany’s opener, but proved the match-winner with 20 minutes remaining.

He floated into free space to side-foot United’s third past Ederson and spoil City’s party.

