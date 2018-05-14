  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Neill and Keane to join Gary Neville for ITV's World Cup coverage

The Ireland pairing will join a team of 11 pundits for the broadcaster’s coverage in Russia this summer.

By Gavin Quinn Monday 14 May 2018, 5:07 PM
2 hours ago 2,458 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4012208
The Ireland duo will work with ITV after Ireland failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The Ireland duo will work with ITV after Ireland failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
The Ireland duo will work with ITV after Ireland failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MARTIN Oâ€™NEILL WILL join assistant manager Roy Keane as part of an all-star punditry team including Gary Neville for ITVâ€™s coverage of the 2018 World Cup.

The Ireland pairing will join a team of 11 pundits that includes Keaneâ€™s former teammate and Sky Sports pundit Neville, with ITVâ€™s acquisition of the ex-Man United defender a real boost for the broadcasterâ€™s coverage.

The popular pundit will work with Keane, who often causes debate on his analysis and Oâ€™Neill, who is also known for his straight-talking demeanor.

The duo are free to work as pundits after Ireland missed out on qualification in a 5-1 playoff defeat to Denmark last year.

Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will return to ITV after featuring during Euro 2016, while Patrice Evra will make his punditry debut during this summerâ€™s tournament.

SOCCER : UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Atletico Madrid v Chelsea Keane has been a regular on ITV's Champions League coverage this season. Source: Matthew Ashton/AMA

Euro 2016 final referee Mark Clattenburg has also been confirmed to join the team, and will bring an added dimension to coverage with his experience as a top-level official.

Also joining ITV regulars Lee Dixon and Ian Wright in Russia will be Wales manager Ryan Giggs, former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson and England womenâ€™s forward Eni Aluko.

ITV will host 23 matches from the group stages and 32 in total including the knockout stages.

The final in Moscow on 15 July will be broadcast by both ITV and BBC.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Liverpool blow as Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out until November

â€˜Iâ€™ll retire with this jerseyâ€™ â€“ Tevez intends to call it a day in 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Quinn
gavin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
FOOTBALL
How a LeBron James assist played a key role Brazil's resurgence
How a LeBron James assist played a key role Brazil's resurgence
'I'll retire with this jersey' - Tevez intends to call it a day in 2019
Israeli club changes name in honour of US president Donald Trump
LEINSTER
'Munster, with the prep theyâ€™ll have had, theyâ€™ll have got the edge'
'Munster, with the prep theyâ€™ll have had, theyâ€™ll have got the edge'
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
HURLING
Analysis: Rushe's attacking brilliance, the Kilkenny fightback and how Dublin lost the game
Analysis: Rushe's attacking brilliance, the Kilkenny fightback and how Dublin lost the game
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
'Our dressing-room is quiet in there' - Cody and Kilkenny relieved to escape Leinster opener with win
LEO CULLEN
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was so smart of Leo, so strategic, to bring someone like Stuart in'
'Itâ€™s not just James. Thereâ€™s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie