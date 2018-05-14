  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Liverpool blow as Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out until November

The former Arsenal midfielder underwent successful knee surgery but is now facing a prolonged period on the sidelines

By The42 Team Monday 14 May 2018, 1:39 PM
22 minutes ago 712 Views 1 Comment
LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER ALEX Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out until November having undergone knee surgery.

The England international will certainly miss the World Cup this summer, but he may also miss the first three months of the 2018-19 campaign.

Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained ligament damage during the club’s Champions League semi-final clash with AS Roma.

The 24-year-old has since gone under the knife and, while it was a success, he is facing a prolonged period on the sidelines.

The news will come as a bitter blow to the Reds, with Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoying something of a career resurgence under Jurgen Klopp.

Joining the club from Arsenal for £40 million ($54.3m) last summer, the midfielder chipped in with five goals and eight assists in all competitions prior to his injury, with Liverpool reaching the Champions League final and securing a top-four finish.

The Reds will secure the signing of Naby Keita this summer, having agreed to purchase the midfielder from Red Bull Leipzig in August.

Keita, who made 39 appearances this season, scoring nine times, will officially move to Anfield on July 1, though Emre Can is reported to be nearing an exit from the club, with Juventus seemingly heading the queue to secure his signature.

Adam Lallana, however, could feature in the Champions League final, with Klopp claiming he is “as fit as possible” ahead of the game in Ukraine.

