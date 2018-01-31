Debuchy ends Arsenal stint and joins Saint-Etienne as three young Gunners secure loans

MATHIEU DEBUCHY HAS joined Saint-Etienne until the end of the season after his contract was terminated by Arsenal.

The right-back joined the Gunners in 2014 but injuries were a contributing factor to him making only 13 Premier League appearances for the club.

The 32-year-old, who began his career and came to prominence at Lille, spent the second half of the 2015-16 season on loan at Bordeaux.

Debuchy made four appearances in the Europa League for Arsenal this season but did not feature in the Premier League.

He joins Yann M’Vila, Paul-Georges Ntep and Neven Subotic among the arrivals of a productive transfer window at Saint-Etienne.

Meanwhile, Chuba Akpom, Krystian Bielik and Jeff Reine-Adelaide have all secured loan departures from Arsenal for the rest of the season.

Akpom is the only one of the trio to have made a first-team appearance this season – a three-minute cameo in the FA Cup third-round defeat at Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

The England Under-21 striker has joined Sint-Truiden for the remainder of the campaign, currently sixth in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Reine-Adelaide will spend the remainder of the season with Angers in Ligue 1, while Poland international Bielik has joined League One club Walsall.

- Omni