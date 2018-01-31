313 days after breaking his leg, Ireland's Seamus Coleman makes Everton return

SEAMUS COLEMAN HAS been named in the Everton starting XI for their clash at home to Leicester in the Premier League tonight.

It marks the Donegal native’s return, 313 days after he broke his leg in a World Cup qualifier between Ireland and Wales in March 2017.

He has already lined out for the Toffees’ U23 side earlier this month, showing no ill-effects after his long-term injured.

