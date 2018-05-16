Three goals and three assists sees Dundalk winger Duffy named Player of the Month

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for April has gone to Michael Duffy of Dundalk.

The 23-year-old is a key player for Stephen Kenny’s Lilywhites and racked up three goals and three assists during the period in question as the Louth club clocked up four wins, one draw and a defeat in the Premier Division.

Ex-Celtic and Derry City winger Duffy beat off runner-up Aaron McEneff (Derry City) and third-placed Dylan Watts (Bohemians) to claim the award for the first time.

“I’m delighted to win it,” Duffy said. “It was a good month for me with three goals and three assists. I’m hoping I can just keep that up now and kick on again.

“We’ve dropped a few stupid points and we’ve been a bit unlucky but we’re playing well overall. We’ve been tested with injuries too but it just shows the depth to our squad.

The league is tough this year. We’ve been top and then Cork and so on. Waterford and Derry City have been up there too. With teams playing each other four times I think it’s very tough.”

He added: “At the start of the season I said I wanted to get into double figures. I’m at eight goals now so hopefully I’ll be well into that. I’d like to keep chipping in with assists too.

“We have a very strong squad here. I’d love to do well in Europe and do what the Dundalk teams over the last couple of years have done.”

