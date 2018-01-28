Poll: Who should take over from Michael Lyster as The Sunday Game presenter?

MICHAEL LYSTER IS to present RTÃ‰â€™s The Sunday Game for the final time this summer, when he reaches the broadcasterâ€™s mandatory retirement age of 65.

Lyster has been at the helm of the programme for 34 years and has been a central figure in so many iconic championship moments down through the years.

The Sunday Times are today reporting that because the Galway native is an employee of the state broadcaster, rather than a contractor, he must hang up the microphone at the end of this yearâ€™s football and hurling championships.

Lysterâ€™s retirement will leave big shoes to fill in The Sunday Game studio with Darragh Moloney among the favourites to replace him, although Joanne Cantwell and Des Cahill â€” who presents the highlights show â€” could both be in the running too.

Who would you like to see in the presenterâ€™s chair?

