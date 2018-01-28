  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 28 January, 2018
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte

Although he scored a brace on Sunday, Michy Batshuayi is unsure if he will be staying at Chelsea much longer.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 5:32 PM
4 hours ago 3,153 Views 4 Comments
The 24-year-old scored two as Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-0 in the FA Cup.
MICHY BATSHUAYI ADMITTED he does not know if he will still be at Chelsea when the transfer window closes on Wednesday.

The Belgian has been strongly linked with a loan move as the Premier League champions have been linked with several strikers to compliment Alvaro Morata.

With Morata absent, Batshuayi struck a first-half brace to take his tally for the season to 10 in all competitions as Chelsea downed Newcastle United 3-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday.

But the 24-year-old is unsure whether his double will be enough to keep him in manager Antonio Conte’s plans for the rest of the season.

“I don’t know,” Batshuayi told BT Sport when asked about his future. “It’s up to the boss, it’s better to talk to Conte.”

Chelsea rarely needed to get out of second gear, with Marcos Alonso’s free-kick wrapping up the scoring at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s very good for the team and for me I’m very happy,” said Batshuayi.

“When I have a chance I take the chance and I work every day – I’m very happy.”

Victory ensured Chelsea bounced back from their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal last time out, leaving captain Gary Cahill happy with his side’s showing.

“It was decent in the end,” Cahill told BT Sport. “I thought we started a bit rusty. We needed that win and to progress is the most important.

“We need to try to reach the final rounds in this having gone out of the EFL Cup the other night so this is very important.

“After the first 10-15 minutes we got on with it. Especially this guy [Batshuayi], he took his opportunity.”

Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot for Conte’s Blues

‘It’s crazy to question Zidane’: Modric hails Real Madrid boss despite league struggles

Read next:

