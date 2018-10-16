Montserrat - the world's 205th best team - won a match thanks to this cracker

THE CARIBBEAN ISLAND of Montserrat — with a population of around 5,000 — don’t win too many football matches.

In fact, up until Sunday night, the team ranked 205th in the world by Fifa had won just four times in their 27 years in international football.

And then this happened.

Hosting Belize, ranked 45 places higher than them on the international football ladder, in the Concacaf Nations League, Montserrat made sure that it was a night they will never forget.

With the sides locked at 0-0 in the 74th minute, Spencer Weir played a one-two with Adrian Clifton on the edge of the box before curling a smashing goal past Belize keeper Woodrow West:

74’ Goal Montserrat! Spencer Weir curls it perfectly into the top corner from outside the edge of the box!#CNL #TheDreamStartsNow pic.twitter.com/SBBWXEC1fY — Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) October 14, 2018

