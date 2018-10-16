This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Montserrat - the world's 205th best team - won a match thanks to this cracker

Spencer Weir the hero as Caribbean island win for only the fifth time in their history.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 11:48 AM
1 hour ago 1,984 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4288805

THE CARIBBEAN ISLAND of Montserrat — with a population of around 5,000 — don’t win too many football matches.

In fact, up until Sunday night, the team ranked 205th in the world by Fifa had won just four times in their 27 years in international football.

And then this happened.

Hosting Belize, ranked 45 places higher than them on the international football ladder, in the Concacaf Nations League, Montserrat made sure that it was a night they will never forget.

With the sides locked at 0-0 in the 74th minute, Spencer Weir played a one-two with Adrian Clifton on the edge of the box before curling a smashing goal past Belize keeper Woodrow West:

