Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
'If I were them, I would think of another player': Mourinho warns Real Madrid off De Gea

The Manchester United boss is confident his goalkeeper will remain at with the club beyond the season, despite links to Los Blancos.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 8:16 AM
2 hours ago 2,465 Views 5 Comments
MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho has told Real Madrid to forget about signing star goalkeeper David de Gea, advising the Spanish and European champions to look elsewhere to solve their goalkeeping problems.

Madrid hold a long-standing interest in Spain international De Gea, who almost joined the La Liga giants in mid-2015.

And the 27-year-old former Atletico Madrid keeper – contracted to United until 2019 – continues to be linked with Zinedine Zidane’s men.

However, Mourinho is confident De Gea will remain at Old Trafford beyond the season, and has warned the Spanish giants that they might want to start searching elsewhere.

“I think he will stay,” Mourinho told La Sexta ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Sevilla.

“I don’t know what Real Madrid’s intentions are, but if I were them, I would think of another player.”

De Gea has enjoyed another stellar season for Man United, keeping a Premier League-best 15 clean sheets this term to help Mourinho’s men occupy second position behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

The Old Trafford outfit welcome Sevilla to Manchester on Tuesday, following a goalless draw in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

De Gea produced a wonderful performance in Seville, pawing away Luis Muriel’s point-blank header in a moment of brilliance last month to keep the tie level.

‘Mourinho is not used to losing at home, so maybe it’ll be good to just draw 1-1′

Hale Hale! Ronan hits hattrick as Derry open new Brandywell with a 5-0 win

