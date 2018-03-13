  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 13 March, 2018
'Mourinho is not used to losing at home, so maybe it'll be good to just draw 1-1'

Having drawn the first leg 0-0 in Spain, Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella believes Manchester United will come out to score goals tonight.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,051 Views 4 Comments
Sevilla: have lost two of their last four.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

VINCENZO MONTELLA ACKNOWLEDGED Manchester United have the players to worry him and he expects his Sevilla side to face a “very offensive” opponent at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Sevilla travel to Manchester having drawn 0-0 with Jose Mourinho’s men at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

It was seen as a missed opportunity for Sevilla, given they controlled much of the game and saw Luis Muriel denied a goal by a remarkable David de Gea save just before half time.

United have won all three of their matches since drawing in Seville, including coming from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 and Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over in-form Liverpool.

By contrast, Sevilla have lost two of their four league games since, with Valencia leaving Andalusia with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

And Montella is well aware of the task facing his side as they look to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

“I am as worried as I was in the first leg, because United have a strong physical and technical level,” Montella told reporters on Monday.

“It is normal [to be worried] – they are top-level players and they have technique, physical prowess and strength.

“Looking at the first-leg team, [Mourinho's] side had very offensive players like Sanchez, Lukaku etc. Tomorrow, it will be the same, a Manchester United with very offensive players.

“We played an excellent match in the first leg. We have to play that to 180 minutes now.

“We have another chance tomorrow. We know that United have beaten Chelsea and Liverpool and have come back against Crystal Palace.

“They’re on a roll, but we hope to interrupt United’s good run. Mourinho is not used to losing at home, so maybe it’ll be good to just draw 1-1.”

FBL-EUR-C1-SEVILLA-PRESSER We played an excellent match in the first leg. We have to play that to 180 minutes now. Source: AFP/Getty Images

Montella’s side head to Manchester with some injury problems, particularly in defence.

Sebastian Corchia and his right-back deputy Jesus Navas are both out injured, meaning Montella is going to have to shuffle his defence, though he is adamant he will not be switching to a back three as a result.

“In a game like this, at the highest level, it is important to keep the same principles of your game,” Montella said.

“You cannot play differently. We will have four defenders and I have to decide which players.

“I do not have many options for right-back. One can be [left-back, Sergio] Escudero and the others can be [Gabriel] Mercado and [Simon] Kjaer. That will be the choice.”

