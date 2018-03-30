  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Jack's the lad for Munster as Van Graan names side to tackle Toulon

Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway and Rory Scannell have also been passed fit to start against the French side.

By Paul Dollery Friday 30 Mar 2018, 12:10 PM
31 minutes ago 3,224 Views 17 Comments
Jack O'Donoghue in training with Munster this week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Jack O'Donoghue in training with Munster this week.
Jack O'Donoghue in training with Munster this week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named his team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon at Thomond Park [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports Action & Main Event].

The southern province have been dealing with something of an injury crisis for the visit of the French champions to Limerick, but the good news is that Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway and Rory Scannell have all been passed fit enough to start despite concerns over their availability during the week.

They’re joined in the backline by Sammy Arnold and Alex Wootton, who get the nod at centre and wing respectively following injuries to Chris Farrell and Keith Earls.

Conor Murray returns from his Grand Slam winning exploits with Ireland to partner Ian Keatley at half-back, with injured out-half Tyler Bleyendaal also unavailable.

Injuries to Tommy O’Donnell and Chris Cloete have opened the door for Jack O’Donoghue to start in the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer make up the front row, with Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland starting in the second row.

Niall Scannell, James Cronin, John Ryan, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, James Hart, JJ Hanrahan and Darren Sweetnam are the options on the bench.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. Ian Keatley
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Robin Copeland
21. James Hart
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Darren Sweetnam

Toulon:

15. Chris Ashton
14. Josua Tuisova
13. Mathieu Bastareaud
12. Ma’a Nonu
11. Semi Radradra
10. Francois Trinh-Duc
9. Eric Escande

1. Florian Fresia
2. Guilhem Guirado
3. Marcel Van Der Merwe
4. Juandre Kruger
5. Dave Attwood
6. Raphael Lakafia
7. Facundo Isa
8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Anthony Etrillard
17. Xavier Chiocci
18. Emerick Setiano
19. Romain Taofifenua
20. Anthony Belleau
21. Malakai Fekitoa
22. Alby Mathewson
23. Samu Manoa

Oyonnax coach Prendergast explains how they beat Toulon two weeks ago

‘The opportunity came out of nowhere’: From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

