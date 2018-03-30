Jack's the lad for Munster as Van Graan names side to tackle Toulon

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named his team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon at Thomond Park [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports Action & Main Event].

The southern province have been dealing with something of an injury crisis for the visit of the French champions to Limerick, but the good news is that Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway and Rory Scannell have all been passed fit enough to start despite concerns over their availability during the week.

They’re joined in the backline by Sammy Arnold and Alex Wootton, who get the nod at centre and wing respectively following injuries to Chris Farrell and Keith Earls.

Conor Murray returns from his Grand Slam winning exploits with Ireland to partner Ian Keatley at half-back, with injured out-half Tyler Bleyendaal also unavailable.

Injuries to Tommy O’Donnell and Chris Cloete have opened the door for Jack O’Donoghue to start in the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer make up the front row, with Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland starting in the second row.

Niall Scannell, James Cronin, John Ryan, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, James Hart, JJ Hanrahan and Darren Sweetnam are the options on the bench.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Andrew Conway

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Alex Wootton

10. Ian Keatley

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. James Cronin

18. John Ryan

19. Gerbrandt Grobler

20. Robin Copeland

21. James Hart

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Darren Sweetnam

Toulon:

15. Chris Ashton

14. Josua Tuisova

13. Mathieu Bastareaud

12. Ma’a Nonu

11. Semi Radradra

10. Francois Trinh-Duc

9. Eric Escande

1. Florian Fresia

2. Guilhem Guirado

3. Marcel Van Der Merwe

4. Juandre Kruger

5. Dave Attwood

6. Raphael Lakafia

7. Facundo Isa

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Anthony Etrillard

17. Xavier Chiocci

18. Emerick Setiano

19. Romain Taofifenua

20. Anthony Belleau

21. Malakai Fekitoa

22. Alby Mathewson

23. Samu Manoa