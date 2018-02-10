  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

13-man Na Piarsaigh launch brilliant comeback against Slaughtneil to reach All-Ireland final

The LImerick champions will take on Dublin’s Cuala in the final.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 3:29 PM
8 hours ago 10,713 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3845058

Na Piarsaigh 3-15
Slaughtneil 3-8

Fintan O’Toole reports from Parnell Park

NA PIARSAIGH FINISHED with 13 men on the pitch and a seven-point winning margin on the scoreboard as they claimed a remarkable All-Ireland senior club semi-final win over Derry’s Slaughtneil this afternoon.

The dismissals came early in the second half as Na Piarsaigh suffered two major setbacks. Conor Boylan in the 33rd minute and Thomas Grimes in the 35th minute were both shown red cards for incidents off the ball.

The odds looked stacked against Na Piarsaigh but they organised their team brilliantly to cope and Ronan Lynch’s outstanding marksmanship was key to their success as he finished with 0-14.

Second-half goals from Kevin Downes and Shane Dowling were vital for the Limerick champions as they advanced to the St Patrick’s Day decider.

They trailed 2-6 to 1-6 at the break before reeling off five points without reply at the start of the second half despite seeing two of their players sent to the line by referee John Keenan.

And half-time substitute Dowling, making his comeback since being injured in last year’s Limerick county final, gathered a 41st minute puck out before offloading to Downes who careered through before firing to the net.

Kevin Downes celebrates after the game Kevin Downes celebrates after Na Piarsaigh's victory over Slaughtneil. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Slaughtneil hit a pair of points to cut the gap to three but their shooting cost them with 13 wides in total and nine of them in the opening half when they bossed the exchanges.

Lynch saw his 48th minute penalty saved by Slaughtneil’s Oisin O’Doherty before he knocked over the resultant ’65. But Na Piarsiagh soon netted for the third time with Dowling producing a moment of magic in the 52nd minute.

Slaughtneil trimmed the deficit with a third goal in the 59th minute courtesy of Gerald Bradley but a Na Piarsaigh defence spearheaded by their outstanding full-back Mike Casey were in resolute form in the second half.

The opening half was characterised by the three goals struck home in the space of six minutes. Slaughtneil grabbed the first with Brendan Rodgers felled and Cormac O’Doherty smashing home the resultant penalty in the 17th minute.

Brian Cassidy dejected after the match Dejection for Slaughtneil's Brian Cassidy. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Na Piarsaigh countered five minutes later when Conor Boylan, moments after being switched into the full-forward zone, seized an Adrian Breen delivery, turned inside and unleashed a blistering drive to the net.

But Slaughtneil’s response was just as impressive with Rodgers, who caused major difficulties for the Na Piarsaigh rearguard early on, feeding Brian Cassidy and his finish for their goal was assured as they went ahead by three points at the interval.

Slaughtneil looked to be in a great position to advance to the All-Ireland final when those dismissals occurred but Na Piarsaigh showed tremendous character to engineer a revival that propels the 2016 kingpins into another final.

More to follow…

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: Ronan Lynch 0-14 (0-10f, 0-1 ’65), Conor Boylan, Kevin Downes, Shane Dowling 1-0 each, Peter Casey 0-1.

Scorers for Slaughtneil: Cormac O’Doherty 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Brian Cassidy 1-2, Gerald Bradley 1-0, Meehaul McGrath, Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rodgers 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh

1. Podge Kennedy

2. Jerome Boylan
3. Mike Casey
4. Niall Buckley

7. Alan Dempsey
6. Cathal King (captain)
5. Tommy Grimes

8. Ronan Lynch
9. William O’Donoghue

13. Conor Boylan
11. David Breen
12. David Dempsey

15. Peter Casey
14. Kevin Downes
10. Adrian Breen

Subs

22. Shane Dowling for Adrian Breen (half-time)
23. Kevin Ryan for David Breen (54)
17. Kieran Kennedy for David Dempsey (55)

Slaughtneil

1. Oisin O’Doherty

4. Karl McKaigue
3. Sean Cassidy
2. Paul McNeill

5. Shane McGuigan
10. Chrissy McKaigue (captain)
7. Cormac McKenna

8. Éanna Cassidy
6. Meehaul McGrath

11. Brendan Rodgers
13. Cormac O’Doherty
17. Mark McGuigan

12. Gerald Bradley
15. Brian Cassidy
18. Conor McAllister

Subs

19. Gareth O’Kane for McAllister (49)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Con and Treacy point the way for Cuala as win over Mellows puts them back in All-Ireland decider

Watch: Shane Dowling scores blistering individual goal on return from injury

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Hernandez on the mark as West Ham end winless run to ease pressure on Moyes
Match-winner Kane is 'a blessing and our future', says Pochettino
DUBLIN
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
ITALY
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
'Keith Earls has gotten a little bit older, he hasn’t gotten any slower' -- Schmidt
Outlook on Henshaw not promising but SOB closes in on Ireland return
FOOTBALL
Kane header settles London derby to lift Spurs into third
Kane header settles London derby to lift Spurs into third
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
IRELAND
Ireland's attack on top, Larmour's first cap and barnstorming Bundee
Ireland's attack on top, Larmour's first cap and barnstorming Bundee
Earls excellence and all the player ratings from Ireland's big win over Italy
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie