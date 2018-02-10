Watch: Shane Dowling scores blistering individual goal on return from injury

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THERE WAS SIMPLY no stopping Shane Dowling on Saturday evening, as the 24-year-old made a triumphant return from injury after close to four months out.

The Limerick full-forward scored one of the all-time great individual goals at Parnell Park as Na Piarsaigh booked their place in the All-Ireland senior club championship final.

Slaughtneil’s backline could do nothing to prevent half-time introduction Dowling on his mission, with eyes only for the back of his opponent’s net.

The Munster champions were a goal down at the break, but Dowling’s introduction proved pivotal.

A routine puck into the box saw goalkeeper Oisin O’Doherty collect possession before preparing to hook the ball back from where it came from down the pitch.

Dowling intervened with a brave block to firstly dispose the goalkeeper, before scooping the ball over the challenge of one marker and smashing the ball into the back of the net with a third and decisive flick of his hurl.

The goal increased 13-man Na Piarsaigh’s lead to seven points with just under twenty minutes to go and was instrumental in seeing the side into a St Patrick’s Day decider in five weeks’ time.

You can watch Dowling’s goal in all it’s glory below.

Shane Dowling announces his return from injury with a cracking goal! pic.twitter.com/8Ji7aSJHDQ — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 10, 2018

