This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dutchman Ake responds to £40m Man United transfer rumours

The Bournemouth defender is reported to be on the Red Devils’ wishlist.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Oct 2018, 5:46 PM
17 minutes ago 812 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4287525
Dutch defender Ake in action against Germany over the weekend.
Image: Pro Shots Photo Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images
Dutch defender Ake in action against Germany over the weekend.
Dutch defender Ake in action against Germany over the weekend.
Image: Pro Shots Photo Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images

BOURNEMOUTH DEFENDER NATHAN Ake is refusing to read too much into talk of a possible £40 million move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils remain in the market for centre-half additions after failing to bolster their ranks in that department over the summer.

Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld were considered to be top targets during the most recent window, but they ended up staying at Leicester City and Tottenham respectively.

Various other options for the Red Devils are now being mooted, including Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic – who Jose Mourinho caught in action during a recent outing for Serbia.

Ex-Chelsea defender Ake is another of those said to be on United’s radar, according to several sources including the Daily Telegraph, with the 23-year-old ticking a number of boxes.

He boasts plenty of Premier League experience, is a senior international with the Netherlands and would be a long-term option to slip into the fold at Old Trafford.

His former club has first refusal on Ake, however, as they had it written into his contract that he could return to Stamford Bridge for around £40m.

But the player is paying little attention to the transfer talk surrounding him heading towards January, with a long-term contract penned at Bournemouth following a permanent move to the Cherries in 2017.

“I’ve seen it pass by but of course it’s rumours,” the versatile Dutchman told Voetbal International.

“At the moment I play at Bournemouth and that is going well, so I focus on that.

This does not say much about my status yet. They are rumours on the internet and as long as I do not hear anything myself, I will not go into that.”

Ake joined Bournemouth for a club-record £20m fee ahead of the 2017-18 season, having impressed during a loan spell in the previous campaign.

He was an ever-present in the Premier League last term and has figured in all eight of their top-flight fixtures this year – netting his first goal of the campaign in a 2-2 draw with Everton.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'
    Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Dutchman Ake responds to Â£40m Man United transfer rumours
    Dutchman Ake responds to £40m Man United transfer rumours
    'Why are you smiling?': Sarri reveals bemusement at fun-loving Klopp after Hazard goal
    Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Denmark
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Wales in the Nations League tomorrow?
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Wales in the Nations League tomorrow?
    Martin O'Neill hits back at claims Ireland play 'primitive' football
    'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    DENMARK
    Doherty acknowledges room for improvement after long-awaited Ireland bow
    Doherty acknowledges room for improvement after long-awaited Ireland bow
    'It's great to be back involved because I love pulling on the green jersey'
    First clean sheet in seven games earns Ireland a share of the spoils

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie