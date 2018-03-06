Ex-Ulster head coach joins Premiership club as part of backroom reshuffle

FORMER ULSTER HEAD coach Neil Doak is back in professional rugby after being appointed Worcester Warriors attack and backs coach on a two-year deal from next season.

The 45-year-old is the second new addition to the Premiership club’s coaching team for the 2018/19 campaign, following the appointment of Rory Duncan as the next head coach at Sixways.

As part of Worcester’s management team reshuffle, current backs coach Sam Vesty and Simon Cross will leave their roles at the end of this campaign, with Alan Solomons remaining as director of rugby.

Doak ended his 23-year association with Ulster last summer after making his debut as a player in 1995 before taking over as head coach at Ravenhill for a three-year spell in 2014.

The former scrum-half made 85 appearances for his home province and has worked his way up the coaching ladder, most notably being part of Ireland’s coaching team with Les Kiss and Anthony Foley for the summer tour of North America in 2013.

“There are some fantastic backs at Worcester and I can’t wait to link up with them and Alan Solomons,” Doak said.

“The club has huge potential and hopefully I can help be a part of taking the club up the Premiership table.”

Worcester are currently 11th in the Premiership.

