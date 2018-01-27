  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kane spares Tottenham's blushes after Amond and Newport dared to dream

The Irish striker headed the League Two side into the lead, only for Spurs to level late on.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 7:39 PM
2 hours ago 6,139 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/3820482
Kane forced a replay late on.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Kane forced a replay late on.
Kane forced a replay late on.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A LATE GOAL from Harry Kane spared Tottenham’s blushes as they rescued a 1-1 draw at fourth-tier side Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round.

Padraig Amond’s first-half header deservedly put Newport ahead and they went close to hanging on, but they were ultimately denied by Kane eight minutes from time to earn Spurs another bite of the cherry in a replay.

Spurs showed precious little evidence of occupying a division three rungs higher in the English football pyramid, particularly in the first period when Newport started with great intent and looked far more threatening.

The visitors found themselves trailing seven minutes before the break, as Amond headed in a teasing right-wing delivery, sending the home fans into raptures.

Spurs improved after the break, though a bad Kane miss just before the hour mark saw Mauricio Pochettino’s men waste a rare opportunity.

Spurs’ pressure towards the end became increasingly intense and, although Newport often found themselves with 11 men behind the ball, their desire failed to trump the visitors’ desperation, as Kane tapped in to give the away side the opportunity to do it all over again at Wembley.

For all the quality in their starting XI, Spurs looked rattled early on and could count themselves lucky not to be behind in the fourth minute.

Joss Labadie did well on the right flank and squeezed a low delivery into the penalty area which fell to the unmarked Frank Nouble, but the former West Ham forward inexplicably fired over from 12 yards.

Further chances fell to the home side, as Scot Bennett sliced wide a few minutes later and Kieran Trippier sent a glancing header into the side-netting of his own goal.

Spurs appeared to get to grips with Newport as the half progressed and Kane forced Joe Day into a smart stop in the 32nd minute.

Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Rodney Parade Source: Andrew Matthews

But Newport took advantage of slack defending soon after to take a deserved lead – Amond heading in at the back post after Trippier failed to deal with Robbie Willmott’s cross.

Spurs looked more focused after the restart and they should have levelled in the 58th minute, but Kane headed over from inside the six-yard box.

That ushered in a period of real dominance for Spurs, who withdrew the ineffective Fernando Llorente for Dele Alli with just over 20 minutes to go.

And he nearly made an immediate impact, feeding Son Hueng-min into the left side of the area and he tested Day.

But Day was beaten in the 82nd minute as Newport’s defences were finally breached.

Son’s corner delivery went all the way through to the back post where Kane was left unmarked to tap in one of the simplest finishes he is every likely to produce, saving Spurs from an embarrassing defeat.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Swans and Huddersfield face replays as Saints march past Javi Garcia’s Watford

Griffiths haunts his former club to mark Rodgers’ Celtic century in style

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
BARCELONA
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
The Catalan influence in today's Irish basketball final
Espanyol lodge scathing complaint against Piqué and Busquets for post-match remarks
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup
TIGER WOODS
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback
Lowry and Power slip below cut line as Tiger clings on for weekend at Torrey Pines
After 10 months out, 'rusty' Woods begins latest comeback with flashes of old magic

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie