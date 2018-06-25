This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Salah on target before record-breaking goalkeeper saves a penalty

But Saudi Arabia claimed a 2-1 win over Egypt in Volgograd.

By Ben Blake Monday 25 Jun 2018, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 6,662 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/4090778

Russia Soccer WCup Saudi Arabia Egypt Salah lobs the Saudi Arabian goalkeeper. Source: Themba Hadebe

NEITHER EGYPT NOR Saudi Arabia could qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup today after losing their first two group matches.

However, the nations produced an eventful 90 minutes at the Volgograd Arena, which ended in a 2-1 win for the Saudis.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a clever lob on 23 minutes.

Saudi Arabia had the chance to draw level from the penalty spot on 41 minutes, but 45-year-old Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary — the oldest-ever player at the World Cup finals — saved from Fahad Al-Muwallad.

However, a second spot-kick deep in first-half injury-time was awarded and, this time, Ahmed Fathi beat Al-Muwallad to make it 1-1.

And Saudi Arabia found a decisive goal with the last kick of the game through Salem Al-Dawsari to finish third in Group A.

Suarez puts Uruguay ahead against the hosts with well-placed free-kick

45-year-old Egypt goalkeeper becomes World Cup’s oldest-ever player

