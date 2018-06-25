Salah on target before record-breaking goalkeeper saves a penalty

Salah lobs the Saudi Arabian goalkeeper. Source: Themba Hadebe

NEITHER EGYPT NOR Saudi Arabia could qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup today after losing their first two group matches.

However, the nations produced an eventful 90 minutes at the Volgograd Arena, which ended in a 2-1 win for the Saudis.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a clever lob on 23 minutes.

Saudi Arabia had the chance to draw level from the penalty spot on 41 minutes, but 45-year-old Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary — the oldest-ever player at the World Cup finals — saved from Fahad Al-Muwallad.

Missed Penalty



41mins #KSA 0-1 #EGY



Fahad Al-Muwallad's penalty is spectacularly saved by the oldest man ever to play in the World Cup, Essam El Hadary.#RTEsoccer



Watch live: https://t.co/wJ3pY1F41H pic.twitter.com/JdSUb3vdyS — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 25, 2018

However, a second spot-kick deep in first-half injury-time was awarded and, this time, Ahmed Fathi beat Al-Muwallad to make it 1-1.

GOAL Saudi Arabia #KSA 1-1 #EGY



45+6mins Ahmed Fathi converts the penalty for Saudi Arabia to level matters on the stroke of half-time.#RTEsoccer



Watch live: https://t.co/wJ3pY1F41H pic.twitter.com/pg7sJcXBqx — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 25, 2018

And Saudi Arabia found a decisive goal with the last kick of the game through Salem Al-Dawsari to finish third in Group A.

GOAL Saudi Arabia #KSA 2-1 #EGY



90+4mins Saudi Arabia win it in the fourth minute of injury time. Salem Al-Dawsari volleys the winner from a tight angle. #RTEsoccerhttps://t.co/BDmwG1BYez pic.twitter.com/OzScTkkE0H — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 25, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!