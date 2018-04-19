  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Nike are bringing back some iconic football boots for the 20th anniversary of the Mercurial

They were first released back in 1998.

By Ben Blake Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 11:48 AM
1 hour ago 1,372 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3966166

Soccer - World Cup France 98 - Group A - Brazil v Scotland Ronaldo during the 1998 World Cup. Source: EMPICS Sport

IT’S 20 YEARS since Nike first introduced the Mercurial boot to the world.

Having partnered up with the Brazilian national team in 1996, the company went about creating footwear worthy of their players and, in particular, the team’s young superstar Ronaldo.

“On the pitch, he was patient — stalking and waiting for the right moment,” Nike said.

“Then, when opportunity arose, he’d strike, accelerating to the ball with unrelenting velocity. With the goal in his sights, Ronaldo would change in nature.

He was, in short, mercurial.”

While they were originally released in black in 1998, the Inter Milan strike debuted the silver and blue ‘R9′ at the World Cup finals later that year.

Over the past two decades, the Mercurial has evolved with time. But to mark the 20th anniversary, Nike are bringing back some of the iconic designs of the past and combining them with their latest 360 innovation.

R9 Source: Nike.com

Mercurial Vapor Superfly Source: Nike.com

Mercurials Source: Nike.com

They’ve also used the various Mercurial designs for new editions of their Nike Air Max 270.

We’re not too sold on these, though…

Mercurial runners Source: Nike.com

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso handed three-match ban for stamp on Shane Long

Ex-England striker John Fashanu paid his brother Justin £75k to keep quiet about his sexuality

Ben Blake
