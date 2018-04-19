Nike are bringing back some iconic football boots for the 20th anniversary of the Mercurial

Ronaldo during the 1998 World Cup. Source: EMPICS Sport

IT’S 20 YEARS since Nike first introduced the Mercurial boot to the world.

Having partnered up with the Brazilian national team in 1996, the company went about creating footwear worthy of their players and, in particular, the team’s young superstar Ronaldo.

“On the pitch, he was patient — stalking and waiting for the right moment,” Nike said.

“Then, when opportunity arose, he’d strike, accelerating to the ball with unrelenting velocity. With the goal in his sights, Ronaldo would change in nature.

He was, in short, mercurial.”

While they were originally released in black in 1998, the Inter Milan strike debuted the silver and blue ‘R9′ at the World Cup finals later that year.

Over the past two decades, the Mercurial has evolved with time. But to mark the 20th anniversary, Nike are bringing back some of the iconic designs of the past and combining them with their latest 360 innovation.

Source: Nike.com

Source: Nike.com

Source: Nike.com

They’ve also used the various Mercurial designs for new editions of their Nike Air Max 270.

We’re not too sold on these, though…

Source: Nike.com

