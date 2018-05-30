This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 30 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Northern Ireland held by England's World Cup opponents

Michael O’Neill handed three debuts out during last night’s draw with Panama.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 May 2018, 8:32 AM
1 hour ago 3,077 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4043805
Panama's Edgar Barcenas and Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans.
Image: Arnulfo Franco
Panama's Edgar Barcenas and Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans.
Panama's Edgar Barcenas and Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans.
Image: Arnulfo Franco

WORLD CUP-BOUND Panama played out a goalless draw at home to Northern Ireland in last nightâ€™s international friendly.

There were fireworks prior to the fixture and during the half-time break at Estadio Rommel Fernandez as Panama prepare to make their first World Cup appearance.

However, there were not many fireworks on the pitch, though Panamaâ€™s Edgar Joel Barcenas hit the crossbar with a header in the first half.

Panama fielded an experienced starting XI in their farewell match before leaving for Europe to face Norway ahead of the World Cup, where they will play Belgium, England and Tunisia in Group G.

Captain Felipe Baloy, earning his 102nd cap, Panamaâ€™s most-capped player Gabriel Gomez (143) and equal all-time leading scorer Luis Tejada (43 goals in 105 appearances) were in the line-up, while Jose Rodriguez made his debut.

Northern Ireland, who failed to qualify for the World Cup following a play-off loss to Switzerland, included former Manchester United pair Jonny Evans and Paddy McNair.

Manager Michael Oâ€™Neill handed international debuts to three players as substitutes â€“Â Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds United), midfielder Jordan Thompson (Rangers) and striker Shayne Lavery (Everton).

Panama v Northern Ireland - International Friendly - Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez A banner predicting the outcome of Panama's World Cup Group G. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Panama controlled proceedings during the early exchanges and the home side were unfortunate not to take the lead in the 18th minute.

Barcenas rose highest at the back post but his header from Fidel Escobarâ€™s cross rattled the crossbar, while a rebound was cleared off the line.

Northern Ireland slowly found their rhythm but neither team came close to breaking the deadlock before half-time.

It was more of the same after the break as Panama and Northern Ireland struggled to create any real openings â€“ an influx of substitutions affecting the rhythm of the match.

Panama goalkeeper Jose Calderon, however, was called into action after Josh Magennis managed to unleash a shot on target.

Substitute Roman Torres almost netted the winner for Panama with eight minutes remaining but his header sailed just over the bar.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Messi warms up for Argentinaâ€™s World Cup challenge with hat-trick at La Bombonera

FA support Sterling for â€˜honest and heartfelt accountâ€™ following gun tattoo outrage

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Northern Ireland held by England's World Cup opponents
Northern Ireland held by England's World Cup opponents
Messi warms up for Argentina's World Cup challenge with hat-trick at La Bombonera
'What he went through was brutal... We'll have to see how he handles the situation'
IRELAND
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Young Munster's Hurley among three new caps for Ireland in U20 championship opener
Coleman laments 'sloppy' Irish performance by the Seine
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I donâ€™t think they even realised there was a football match on'
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I donâ€™t think they even realised there was a football match on'
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'
How Liverpool will line up with Fabinho and Keita

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie