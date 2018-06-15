Celtic smash their transfer record to sign PSG striker on permanent deal

CELTIC HAVE SIGNED French striker Odsonne Edouard on a four-year permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain, the Scottish champions announced on Friday.

The Hoops are reported to have broken their transfer record, spending £9 million (€10.3 million) to secure the services of the 20-year-old on a full-time basis.

Eduoard spent last season on loan with the Glasgow giants, scoring 11 goals in 29 appearances as Celtic secured a second successive domestic treble under Brendan Rodgers.

The French forward signed a professional contract with PSG in 2016 and he has been capped for his country at U17, U18 and U19 levels.

“Our fans saw exactly what he is capable of last season and we look forward to working with him again as we look to build on the tremendous success we achieved last year,” Rodgers said.

“I am sure he will be a big player again for us this season.”

Commenting on his permanent switch to Celtic Park, Eduoard said: “Celtic is one of the world’s great football clubs and I was desperate to make my move permanent. The scenes from May when we achieved such a historic double treble and made the city come alive are still very fresh in our memories.

“To see our fans so happy is the reason you play football and now we want to do everything we can to bring our great supporters even more success.”

