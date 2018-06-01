Four Irish players included in Opta's Pro14 team of the season

FOUR IRISH PLAYERS have been named in Opta’s Pro14 team of the season, but only one Leinster representative is included in the selection despite the province claiming a record fifth title last weekend.

John Cooney had a brilliant first season at Ulster. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

The Pro14 won’t officially release it’s Dream Team selection for the 2017/18 campaign until the launch of next season, but the league’s statistics partner, Opta, has crunched the numbers to pick out the top performer in each position.

It’s not surprising to see Munster-bound Tadhg Beirne in there after another outstanding season with Scarlets, while Charles Piutau, who is leaving Ulster for Bristol, is named at fullback after claiming the player of the year award last term.

The Kiwi’s Ulster team-mate, John Cooney, is recognised for a fine first season in Belfast and Bundee Aki’s consistently excellent contributions for Connacht earn him a place in the backline, which also features Leinster’s James Lowe.

It speaks volumes of the impact Lowe had that he is selected in the team having only arrived in Ireland last November, with the Kiwi winger scoring eight Pro14 tries, including one in last week’s final win over Scarlets.

The Welsh region had another brilliant season, falling just short of defending their crown, and are represented by four players including Beirne, but bizarrely Lowe is the only Leinster player in the XV.

Finlay Bealham, who has found himself out of favour with Joe Schmidt, is the fourth and final Irish player included in the team which is based on Opta’s unique index system which awards players points for their actions in a game.

Opta’s Pro14 team of the season:

James Lowe is the only Leinster player in the selection. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

15. Charles Piutau (Ulster)

Ranked in the top two for carries (228), defenders beaten (64) and offloads (30) this season and was also one of just eight players to gain 1000+ metres (4th most overall).

14. Steff Evans (Scarlets)

Was directly involved in 16 tries this season (8 tries, 8 assists), no player had a hand in more this season; the Scarlets player also made more breaks (27) than anyone else.

13. Francois Venter (Cheetahs)

Made the most clean breaks (21) of any centre this season, while he also ranked in the top three players in his position for metres (789), offloads (28) and try assists (7).

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht)

Made 173 carries this season, his average of 16 carries per game was the most of any player in the Pro14.

11. James Lowe (Leinster)

Averaged 87 metres gained per match this season, no player averaged more (Blair Kinghorn also 87); the Kiwi was involved in a try every 61 minutes, the best rate of anyone eligible for this team.

10. Carlo Canna (Zebre)

Made 21 break assist passes this season, seven more than any other player, while he also made the most offloads of any fly half (20) and was one of just five players to slot a drop goal this season.

9. John Cooney (Ulster)

Scored the most points (175) and provided the joint most try assists (11) of any player in the Pro14 this season, while he was also the top scrum half for carries (98), metres (421), clean breaks (24) and defenders beaten (23). Key.

1. Rob Evans (Scarlets)

Made three more offloads (9) than any other prop this season, he was also the only prop to assist more than one try (2).

2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)

Averaged more metres (21) and tackles (11) per game than any other hooker this season in the Pro14.

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht)

Scored more tries (4) than any other prop this season as well as making the third most tackles (134); he also helped his side win a league high 52 scrum penalties.

Beirne is in Ireland's squad for Australia. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

4. Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets)

Won 39 turnovers this season, a Pro14 record (since 2010/11) and 17 more than anyone else this season, 24 of those were jackals; he also finished the season as the top try scoring forward (7) & won the 2nd most lineouts (69).

5. Bobby de Wee (Southern Kings)

Made 137 carries and 262 tackles this season, his combined tally of 399 carries and tackles was the most of any player in the Pro14.

6. Aaron Shingler (Scarlets)

His tally of 18 offloads was the most by a forward this season whilst his tackle success rate of 97% was the best of any of the 38 players to make 150+ tackles (155/159).

7. Callum Gibbins (Glasgow Warriors)

Was involved in eight tries this season (6 tries, 2 assists), the joint most by a forward, 13 clean breaks was also the joint most by a forward.

8. Renato Giammarioli (Zebre)

Averaged 3.2 defenders beaten per game this season, the best rate of any forward, his average gain of 49 metres per match was also the best of any forward.

All stats courtesy of Opta Sports

