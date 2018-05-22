Patselona! Jake Keegan's equaliser against Derry was a joy to watch

Jake Keegan finished off a superb move for St Patrick's Athletic against Derry City. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC fans must have thought it was going to be one of those nights when some sloppy defending gifted Derry City an early lead in Friday’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game at Richmond Park.

However, the Saints didn’t take long to let their supporters know that they were determined not to pass up the opportunity to record a fourth consecutive win. The next time a Derry player touched the ball, they were picking it out of their own net.

Liam Buckley’s side needed just 20 seconds to draw level, and they did so in extremely impressive fashion. Pat’s have always played an attractive brand of football under Buckley, but Jake Keegan’s equaliser came right from the top drawer.

After a build-up which involved nine passes and seven different players, Keegan applied a brilliant first-time finish to Conan Byrne’s cross from the right.

Enjoy our first goal v Derry City. @jake__keegan to @jamielennon98 to @kevintoner60 to Lee Desmond to Simon Madden to Lee Desmond to @conanbyrnecb7 to @dmarkey111 to @conanbyrnecb7 to @jake__keegan to the back of the net #BuckoBall 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HtkIUuST7S — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) May 21, 2018

Pat’s went on to win the game 5-2, which keeps them in fifth place in the table. They’re seven points clear of sixth-placed Shamrock Rovers, who they play tonight in Tallaght.

The full highlights from Friday’s win over Derry are available to watch below. The goals from Thomas Byrne and Darragh Markey are also well worth a look.