Worcester Warriors confirm Peter Stringer has left the club after his contract expired

WORCESTER WARRIORS HAVE confirmed that Peter Stringer won’t receive a new contract and has left the club “to return to Ireland.”

The 40-year-old signed a short-term deal with the Aviva Premiership club during the summer to provide cover for South Africa scrum-half Francois Hougaard.

He made six times for Worcester this season, including five as a substitute.

The club’s Director of Rugby Alan Solomons confirmed the news of Stringer’s departure to the Worcester News yesterday.

“Peter has returned to Ireland,” Solomons said. ”He hasn’t played for the side during my time here but he is very professional, trains hard and is a first-class guy. He has been good to have around the squad.

“He has also had a great career, playing in some great Ireland teams and great Munster teams and has played well over in England as well.

“Francois has recovered and is fully fit along with Mickey, Luke and George Wooten so we have options.”

