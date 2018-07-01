This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Sunday 1 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cech snubs move to Napoli to battle Leno for Arsenal's number one jersey

The veteran goalkeeper turned down the chance to move to Italy to remain at Arsenal.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 12:33 PM
47 minutes ago 1,139 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4102232
Cech has one year remaining on his Arsenal contract.
Image: Getty Images
Cech has one year remaining on his Arsenal contract.
Cech has one year remaining on his Arsenal contract.
Image: Getty Images

PETR CECH INSISTS his “future is at Arsenal”, with the veteran goalkeeper having snubbed the opportunity to link up with Serie A side Napoli.

Now 36 years of age, the Czech custodian has spent the last three seasons at Emirates Stadium.

He still has a year left to run on his current contract and has no intention of breaking that agreement, despite Arsenal having invested €22 million in Germany international Bernd Leno.

Cech intends to remain in north London and battle the new boy for starting duties under Unai Emery, with any interest from afar being shunned at this stage.

“My contract with Arsenal still has a year to run,” Cech told journalists in Zruc during a visit to his homeland.

“The only thing I’m preparing for is the fight for the No. 1 spot in goal.

“Napoli were interested but my future is at Arsenal. I didn’t think of changing clubs.”

It had been suggested that Napoli were eager to take Cech from the Gunners on a season-long loan.

They are in the market for an experienced option between the sticks after seeing former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina leave to link up with domestic rivals AC Milan.

Cech has forced them to look elsewhere, but there could still be movement on the keeping front at the Emirates.

With Leno on board and Cech staying put, David Ospina is facing up to being third choice.

The Colombia international has already hinted that he could be on the move during the summer transfer window, with his options set to be explored once World Cup duty comes to a close.

Fenerbahce have been linked with the 29-year-old, with the Turkish giants also among those reported to be keen on taking Jack Wilshere as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Arsenal.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Bad news for Harry Arter as Bournemouth complete signing of Wales midfielder

‘Without Messi we are just another team’: Maradona laments Argentina’s early exit

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Ronaldo tight-lipped on future after World Cup elimination
Ronaldo tight-lipped on future after World Cup elimination
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
'It's flattering to be compared to a great player like Pele, but he's in another category'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FRANCE
Notorious career thief escapes from Paris prison by helicopter
Notorious career thief escapes from Paris prison by helicopter
Hundreds of nudists to descend on Paris for a spot of trampolining today
Facing an uncertain future, Lionel Messi avoids media after Argentina crash out of World Cup
FOOTBALL
'It's easy for me': Kane finding England World Cup captaincy a breeze
'It's easy for me': Kane finding England World Cup captaincy a breeze
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Iniesta plays like he is wearing a suit - Maradona
HURLING
Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season
Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play
ARGENTINA
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
As it happened: France vs Argentina, World Cup last-16
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie