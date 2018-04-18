Manchester City dominate PFA Team of the Year with five players included

Champions: De Bruyne and Aguero have both been included.

Champions: De Bruyne and Aguero have both been included.

THE PFA TEAM of the Year has been announced, with five players from 2017/18 Premier League champions Manchester City included.

A Tottenham trio along with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United stars also get the nod but Pep Guardiola’s men dominate after being confirmed champions on Sunday.

City striker Sergio Aguero has been named in the team for the first time in his career, along with Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi.

United’s David De Gea is the goalkeeper of choice, with Liverpool and Chelsea also earning a sole representative each — Mo Salah and Marcos Alonso respectively.

Three Tottenham players made the cut for their efforts. Harry Kane has been named up top while he’s joined in the side by teammates Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen.

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year!



🏆 #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/p4owLbuBp5 — PFA (@PFA) April 18, 2018

🙌 PFA Premier League TOTY! @OfficialPanini



GK | David De Gea

RB | Kyle Walker

CB | Jan Vertonghen

CB | Nicolás Otamendi

LB | Marcos Alonso

MID | David Silva

MID | Kevin De Bruyne

MID | Christian Eriksen

FWD | Harry Kane

FWD | Mohamed Salah

FWD | Sergio Agüero



🏆 #PFAawards — PFA (@PFA) April 18, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!