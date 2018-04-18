Manchester City dominate PFA Team of the Year with five players included

THE PFA TEAM of the Year has been announced, with five players from 2017/18 Premier League champions Manchester City included.
A Tottenham trio along with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United stars also get the nod but Pep Guardiola’s men dominate after being confirmed champions on Sunday.
City striker Sergio Aguero has been named in the team for the first time in his career, along with Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi.
United’s David De Gea is the goalkeeper of choice, with Liverpool and Chelsea also earning a sole representative each — Mo Salah and Marcos Alonso respectively.
Three Tottenham players made the cut for their efforts. Harry Kane has been named up top while he’s joined in the side by teammates Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen.
GK | David De Gea
RB | Kyle Walker
CB | Jan Vertonghen
CB | Nicolás Otamendi
LB | Marcos Alonso
MID | David Silva
MID | Kevin De Bruyne
MID | Christian Eriksen
FWD | Harry Kane
FWD | Mohamed Salah
FWD | Sergio Agüero
